Share post
"This is Criminally Insane": Doug Casey on Trump's Gaza Plan

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#369]
Matt Smith
and
doug casey
Feb 05, 2025
Transcript

In our latest discussion, Doug Casey shares his unfiltered reaction to Trump's recent proposal to have the U.S. take control of Gaza. "When I saw that last night, I was flabbergasted," Doug says. "I thought that the Donald actually was on some type of mind controlling drugs, or else he'd had a psychotic break."

Doug breaks down why he believes the plan is "totally impossible, and undesirable," pointing out the logistical nightmare of displacing 2 million Gazans and the massive costs involved. More worryingly, he suggests this could inflame tensions in the US homeland: "They're going to go totally wild because the meme has been that Israel has been stealing their land."

We also dive into the expanding USAID scandal, where new data analysis reveals extensive funding networks connecting media outlets and political organizations. A surprising revelation: USAID's budget doubled during Trump's presidency from $22.3 billion to $41 billion. "I'd like an explanation from him why he did that," Casey remarks.

The conversation concludes with observations about the gold market, where significant physical deliveries are occurring at COMEX. Doug suggests this could signal upcoming market instability: "When the financial system becomes unstable and sketchy, you want the gold in your own possession. You don't want to have to trust some other entity, some bank that may be bankrupt."

These developments paint a concerning picture of growing instability in both geopolitics and markets. As Doug notes, "The U.S. government is on tilt, and I'm not sure it's getting better."

Timestamps (from Youtube)

00:00 Introduction
00:26 Trump's Gaza Proposal: Analyzing the Insanity
03:05 Historical Context and Comparisons
09:16 USAID Revelations and Domestic Implications
13:34 Trump's Philosophical Core and Future Predictions
27:40 Gold Market Trends and Financial Stability
35:29 Conclusion and Upcoming Events

Only Two Spots Left At the Discounted Price for The Plan B: Uruguay Conference

Matt Smith
·
Feb 3

Dear Phyle Members and Fans of Doug Casey’s Take,

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
