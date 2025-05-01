Was the Blackout In Spain a Coincidence?

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I are joined by Michael Yon, reporting from Panama on the Darien Gap’s near-empty migrant camps and the Panama Canal’s strategic chokehold.

Michael slams Trump’s border policies as “kayfabe,” pointing out deportations are slower than Biden’s—“less than 70,000 in 100 days”—while the UN’s invasion infrastructure stays untouched.

We dig into China’s economic woes, from ghost cities to tariff hits, with Doug doubting they’re the global rival Michael sees, wary of their expanding influence in Panama and beyond.

Michael warns of a “Zionist vs. Chinese” fight for global routes—Panama, Suez, Hormuz—and sees wars spreading like “fire,” amid Iran strikes and Houthi defiance.

From Colony Ridge’s massive Texas migrant city to Canada’s PLA training, Doug and Micheal unravel a world of chaos.

We wrap up with thoughts on famine risks, blackouts—like Spain’s post-China visit—and Uruguay’s calm as a refuge from the storm.

Timestamps (from Youtube):

00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage

00:42 Discussion on China and Global Politics

03:51 Panama and the Darien Gap

06:06 Historical Insights and Canal Construction

27:48 Mosquitoes and Disease in Canal History

33:20 Trump Administration and Immigration Policies

36:31 Alex's Journey from HIAS to Homeland Security

36:47 HIAS's Role in Immigration Camps

37:02 Alejandro Mayorkas and the Expansion of Camps

37:38 Criticism of HIAS and Donors

38:30 Comparing Deportation Rates: Biden vs. Trump

39:06 Trump's Border Policies and Their Impact

39:44 The Role of HIAS in Lake and Riley's Murder

40:51 Global Immigration and Colonization Trends

42:44 Colony Ridge: A New City in Texas

44:03 Governor Abbott's Border Actions

46:18 The Threat of War and Global Conflicts

50:48 Trump's Military Actions on the Border

57:37 Zionism and Global Power Struggles

01:07:53 Historical Context and the Path Between the Seas

01:09:38 Historical Layers of Panama

01:09:55 Current Political Influences in Panama

01:11:10 Geopolitical Tensions and Travel Concerns

01:14:01 Potential Global Crises: Famine and Blackouts

01:19:23 Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal

01:39:38 Historical Insights and Personal Anecdotes

01:46:06 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

P.S. Did you know Spain lost 15 gigawatts—60% of its power—this Monday in just five seconds? We touch on this dramatic grid failure in this episode, but in yesterday’s issue of Crisis Investing, we dig into why it matters, what it reveals about the fragility of renewable-heavy grids—and recommend a baseload energy play positioned to profit from America’s energy policy reset and the renewed focus on baseload power. Click here for details.