Was the Blackout In Spain a Coincidence?

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I are joined by Michael Yon, reporting from Panama on the Darien Gap’s near-empty migrant camps and the Panama Canal’s strategic chokehold.
Michael slams Trump’s border policies as “kayfabe,” pointing out deportations are slower than Biden’s—“less than 70,000 in 100 days”—while the UN’s invasion infrastructure stays untouched.
We dig into China’s economic woes, from ghost cities to tariff hits, with Doug doubting they’re the global rival Michael sees, wary of their expanding influence in Panama and beyond.
Michael warns of a “Zionist vs. Chinese” fight for global routes—Panama, Suez, Hormuz—and sees wars spreading like “fire,” amid Iran strikes and Houthi defiance.
From Colony Ridge’s massive Texas migrant city to Canada’s PLA training, Doug and Micheal unravel a world of chaos.
We wrap up with thoughts on famine risks, blackouts—like Spain’s post-China visit—and Uruguay’s calm as a refuge from the storm.
Timestamps (from Youtube):
00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage
00:42 Discussion on China and Global Politics
03:51 Panama and the Darien Gap
06:06 Historical Insights and Canal Construction
27:48 Mosquitoes and Disease in Canal History
33:20 Trump Administration and Immigration Policies
36:31 Alex's Journey from HIAS to Homeland Security
36:47 HIAS's Role in Immigration Camps
37:02 Alejandro Mayorkas and the Expansion of Camps
37:38 Criticism of HIAS and Donors
38:30 Comparing Deportation Rates: Biden vs. Trump
39:06 Trump's Border Policies and Their Impact
39:44 The Role of HIAS in Lake and Riley's Murder
40:51 Global Immigration and Colonization Trends
42:44 Colony Ridge: A New City in Texas
44:03 Governor Abbott's Border Actions
46:18 The Threat of War and Global Conflicts
50:48 Trump's Military Actions on the Border
57:37 Zionism and Global Power Struggles
01:07:53 Historical Context and the Path Between the Seas
01:09:38 Historical Layers of Panama
01:09:55 Current Political Influences in Panama
01:11:10 Geopolitical Tensions and Travel Concerns
01:14:01 Potential Global Crises: Famine and Blackouts
01:19:23 Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal
01:39:38 Historical Insights and Personal Anecdotes
01:46:06 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
P.S. Did you know Spain lost 15 gigawatts—60% of its power—this Monday in just five seconds? We touch on this dramatic grid failure in this episode, but in yesterday’s issue of Crisis Investing, we dig into why it matters, what it reveals about the fragility of renewable-heavy grids—and recommend a baseload energy play positioned to profit from America’s energy policy reset and the renewed focus on baseload power. Click here for details.
Share this post