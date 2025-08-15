In a World of Chaos, Let’s Talk Solutions

Every week Doug and I hear the same critique: You guys do a great job pointing out the problems, but where are the solutions?

This episode is our answer to that.

We start with a listener question about redeeming physical gold in a world where government-controlled digital currencies (“stablecoins”) dominate. Doug flips the question on its head—what will they do when people refuse to use their CBDCs? We discuss how private transactions in gold and silver could grow, even if governments try to make it difficult.

From there, we tackle something I’ve been watching closely: growing chaos in global trade and supply chains. Tariffs aren’t the end goal—they’re the tool. The more uncertainty they create, the more leverage to force countries into Trump’s “Mar-a-Lago Accord” for a new trade and financial system. Whether that’s good or bad depends on your view of the endgame—but the disruption is real and accelerating.

We also cover the AI revolution, which is coming for white-collar jobs faster than most people think. Doug compares it to the industrial revolution’s destruction of small family farms. My takeaway: most college degrees today are training young people for jobs that won’t exist. That’s why we wrote The Preparation, a blueprint to future-proof yourself or the young people in your life. It’s out Monday on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and (soon) ebook and audiobook.

And yes—this time we make specific pitches:

Internationalize yourself : Our Uruguay Plan B conference in October still has a few spots open.

Prepare for the AI future : The Preparation shows how.

Invest strategically: We’re sharing the details in Crisis Investing.



We close by talking about shifting buyer trends in Uruguay real estate, the risks of “big man” politics post-Trump, and why putting a living president’s face on currency is a bad idea.

In short: this episode isn’t just doom and gloom— we talk about the roadmap Doug and I follow ourselves.



Have a great weekend,

Matt