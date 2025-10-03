Doug Casey on the Government Shutdown, Trump’s "Enemy Within", and the Coming Chaos

In this week’s conversation, Doug and I dove into the government shutdown—and why this time, it feels different.
Doug didn’t mince words: “It’s like a free vacation for bureaucrats. They go home, do nothing, and then get all their back pay. It doesn’t save money. It never does.”
But Trump is playing a different game. He’s reportedly using the shutdown to permanently kill off programs and fire people. Doug warns that this consolidates even more power in the executive branch: “Trump loves that. But remember—the power doesn’t go away when he’s gone.”
We also got into:
Authoritarian Drift – Doug thinks Trump “is doing so many unhinged things, I wonder if he’ll even serve out his term.” He predicts authoritarianism “like you’ve never seen before—Trump’s words, not mine.”
Immigration and Identity – Doug compared the U.S. today to Rome in the third century: “We’ve moved past solid leaders. Now it’s chaos—nutty, unhinged, unpredictable rulers. Western civilization is coming unglued.”
Brazil Splintering? – We explored whether Southern Brazil could break away and form a European-style bloc with Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. Doug thinks it’s a “long shot” but admits Europe’s decline could drive more elites south.
The Data Center Bubble – While governments push AI and digital ID, Doug is skeptical: “This feels like the fiber optic mania of the ’90s. Corporations pouring in hundreds of billions because they’re afraid not to.”
Robots and AI – Doug sees it coming fast: “The world of the Terminator is here. Robots combined with AI are going to be more logical and more knowledgeable than most humans.”
World War III? – On Ukraine and Europe’s rearmament: “The war drums are beating. I think World War III already started. It’s going to get hot.”
Costa Rica as a Haven – Doug lived there in the ’70s and calls it “mellow and enjoyable.” But today? “Overrun with Americans and not cheap anymore.”
Rising Political Violence – With polls showing 30% of Americans think violence may be necessary, Doug put it bluntly: “The natives are restless everywhere. Once the economy turns down, we’re in for chaos.”
We wrapped with Doug’s trademark black humor: “I used to joke on job applications when they asked, ‘Do you advocate overthrowing the government by force or violence?’ I always checked violence. But it’s not much of a joke anymore.”
Listen to the full conversation to hear Doug’s raw, unfiltered take on Trump, the generals, digital IDs, AI, and the unraveling of civilization.
