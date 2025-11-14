Doug Casey and Michael Yon

The World Is Rewilding, The Borders Are Open, and Most People Aren’t Paying Attention

We just recorded one of the most intense, wide-ranging conversations we’ve ever had on the show. Michael Yon joined us from Japan — at midnight — after spending the day with a fourth-generation bear hunter who’s killed fifty bears since April. That alone tells you how strange the moment is.

But the real value of this episode isn’t the bear stories. It’s Michael walking us through how all of this fits into a much bigger picture: depopulation trends in Japan, rewilding across the globe, water wars, collapsing food security, AI as the new weapons platform, the intelligence games in Thailand, Panama, Iran, the U.S. border, and the uncomfortable truth about who’s pulling the levers.

This isn’t theory. Michael is on the ground. He’s been right for years about where things were headed, and what he lays out here is the clearest snapshot yet of the world we’re actually living in — not the one people wish we were living in.

We also talked about practical resilience: how to read the “weather,” why geography still decides history, why some countries have already crossed the point of no return, and what ordinary people can still do to insulate themselves and the people they care about.

If you want a filtered, polite version of global events, this is not it.

If you want the truth, as seen by someone who’s been embedded in more real conflict zones than most journalists will ever visit, you’ll want to listen to this episode all the way through.

And make sure you subscribe to Michael’s Substack below. He’s independent, self-funded, and one of the only people actually telling the story straight.