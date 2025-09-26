Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Transcript
Nationalize The Gold Mines?

Doug Caseys Take [ep#: 411]
Sep 26, 2025
Transcript

This week, Doug and I dug into questions about everything from Canada’s disappearing gold reserves to whether a “Rick’s Café” could thrive in Caracas.

Here’s what stood out:

  • Canada’s real risk isn’t nationalized mines—it’s a police state in the making.

  • Uruguay’s real estate boom still has the wind at its back, if you find the right deal.

  • The Casey Free Ride principle is more relevant than ever, but how you apply it matters.

  • Being an American abroad has never been simple—and the propaganda war is global.

  • Religion, fanaticism, and prohibitions still shape societies in ways most people ignore.

  • Speculations vs. gambles. Spoiler: lunar mining stocks are the latter.

  • Brazil’s fragility is more than political drama—it’s the future of South America.

It all ties back to the same theme: preparation. The world isn’t getting simpler or kinder—it’s getting messier. Which is exactly why Doug, Maxim, and I wrote The Preparation.

00:00 Introduction and Membership Information

00:16 Canada’s Gold Reserves and Potential Nationalization

04:02 Battle Bank’s Promissory Note Offering

08:05 Real Estate Investment in Uruguay

11:22 The Casey Free Ride Principle

18:30 Global Perception of Americans

21:59 Obama’s Aura vs. Trump’s International Image

22:50 Religious Conflicts and Prohibitions

28:05 Lunar Exploration: Investment or Gamble?

29:31 Opening a Rick’s Cafe in Nicaragua or Venezuela

34:34 Turning Books into Movies

38:07 Potential Chaos in Brazil

40:28 Wrapping Up and Looking Ahead

