Nationalize The Gold Mines?

This week, Doug and I dug into questions about everything from Canada’s disappearing gold reserves to whether a “Rick’s Café” could thrive in Caracas.
Here’s what stood out:
Canada’s real risk isn’t nationalized mines—it’s a police state in the making.
Uruguay’s real estate boom still has the wind at its back, if you find the right deal.
The Casey Free Ride principle is more relevant than ever, but how you apply it matters.
Being an American abroad has never been simple—and the propaganda war is global.
Religion, fanaticism, and prohibitions still shape societies in ways most people ignore.
Speculations vs. gambles. Spoiler: lunar mining stocks are the latter.
Brazil’s fragility is more than political drama—it’s the future of South America.
It all ties back to the same theme: preparation. The world isn’t getting simpler or kinder—it’s getting messier. Which is exactly why Doug, Maxim, and I wrote The Preparation.
00:00 Introduction and Membership Information
00:16 Canada’s Gold Reserves and Potential Nationalization
04:02 Battle Bank’s Promissory Note Offering
08:05 Real Estate Investment in Uruguay
11:22 The Casey Free Ride Principle
18:30 Global Perception of Americans
21:59 Obama’s Aura vs. Trump’s International Image
22:50 Religious Conflicts and Prohibitions
28:05 Lunar Exploration: Investment or Gamble?
29:31 Opening a Rick’s Cafe in Nicaragua or Venezuela
34:34 Turning Books into Movies
38:07 Potential Chaos in Brazil
40:28 Wrapping Up and Looking Ahead