Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilona Boyce's avatar
Ilona Boyce
6h

Hi Matt, i attempted to register but not sure if it went through. Can you use my email to advise if you received payment. If not, i will see what i can do. I am in Canada but used a US credit card so sometime things do astray. The registration was for myself plus one. Thanks Ilona Boyce

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greene Financial Advisory's avatar
Greene Financial Advisory
8hEdited

Highly recommend! This team knows the ins and outs of Uruguayan culture, real estate and opportunities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture