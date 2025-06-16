Dear Phyle Members and Fans of Doug Casey’s Take,

You're invited to join Doug Casey and me in Uruguay for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at why we chose Uruguay as our Plan B destination out of all the places in the world.

For four intimate days, you'll be part of a small group getting our unfiltered insights, meeting our trusted local contacts, and experiencing firsthand the life we've built here. You'll see my farm, meet the people we work with, and get detailed answers to all your questions about making Uruguay work as your Plan B.

For those eager to take action, we’ll make it as easy as possible to set up a bank account, apply for residency, and check out real estate while you’re here.

We're deliberately limiting attendance to ensure everyone gets personal attention and real relationship-building opportunities. This isn't a typical conference – it's a chance to spend quality time with like-minded individuals who are serious about securing their future.

Why Now is the Time to Get Your Plan B in Place

Many of us felt some relief that Trump was elected. But, the reality of his Agenda and the opposition to it is starting to manifest in dangerous ways.

Escalating economic warfare as Trump confronts China and other trade adversaries. Trump seeks to devalue the dollar to make American exports more competitive while rolling out tariffs on imports. Whether good for America long-term or not, it is happening. As trade is weaponized, what will it mean for Americans trapped in the middle?

We predicted civil unrest from illegal immigrants and their supporters as immigration laws are finally enforced and now we’re already starting to see it in Los Angeles and other cities throughout America.

The risk of what my friend Matt Bracken calls a “ dirty war ” as the U.S. targets the drug cartels on the border and throughout America’s cities.

Capital controls are coming . We don’t know what form they’ll take, but we believe they are inevitable. The only solution is to be positioned properly before they’re rolled out.

The deep state and administrative bureaucracy is fighting back. I suspect this conflict will lead to a crisis point; a crossing of the Rubicon moment where, if Trump continues, all bets are off for normalcy. Now, I can make an argument that it needs to happen but regardless, when it does, there will be consequences for all of us.

And what about the global institutions and foreign powers? How might they push back? So far, it’s not looking good.

And let’s not forget the unpayable debt burden, the sorry state of household finances, the regulatory dysfunction all while the stock market sits at sky-high valuations. At some point, the economy and financial system will finally crack and a reckoning will come. Will we be ready when that happens?

As this conflict between Trump's reform agenda and entrenched interests intensifies, we need to be prepared for potential disruptions - whether from currency devaluation, financial crisis, capital controls, trade restrictions, or from being caught in political crossfire.

The question isn't whether to have a Plan B anymore. It's how to develop one that actually works for you and your family.

How Uruguay Could Fit Your Plan B

Out of 130+ countries Doug Casey and I have visited, we chose Uruguay as our base. Whether you're looking for a full relocation or just smart diversification, Uruguay offers unique advantages.

For the Property Investor:

Acquire a "bolt-hole" apartment in Punta del Este or Montevideo.

Own titled farmland in one of the world's most productive agricultural regions of the world.

Hold real estate in a stable jurisdiction outside the US financial system.

Benefit from strong property rights and reasonable property taxes.

For the Financial Strategist:

Open and maintain foreign bank accounts that still accept Americans.

Access investment opportunities in South American markets.

Protect wealth in a neutral jurisdiction with no foreign exchange controls.

For the Protection Seeker:

Obtain residency without requiring continuous presence.

Create a backup "home" outside North America and Europe.

Or do like we did, choose to live in a country that consistently stays neutral in global conflicts.

For the Part-Time Resident:

Enjoy 3-6 months of summer during North American winter.

Maintain a pied-à-terre in the summer hot-spot, Punta del Este.

Build relationships with like-minded expats and locals.

Access high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Since Jane and I went all-in on Uruguay in 2021, we’ve had the pleasure of meeting dozens of Phyle members who have come to explore the country. Some have purchased a bolt hole or established a bank account here. Others have land banked capital or secured residency. All have been driven by the same motives, to diversify their risk internationally and prepare themselves for the uncertain future we all face.

The Plan B Uruguay conference is designed to make all the options legible and actionable for you in just a few days - all while enjoying the company of like-minded people.

This Isn't Just Another Conference – It's Your Chance to See the Reality

For four intensive days, you'll get the unvarnished truth about living and investing in Uruguay, including:

First-hand accounts of what really works (and what doesn't) from those who've done it.

A rare opportunity to spend time with Doug Casey who’s spent a good part of the last 12 years here.

Visit our ranch one afternoon and see what ranch-life really looks like.

Practical sessions on residency, banking, and business opportunities here.

Real estate tours of both urban and rural properties.

Private networking with other members of our Phyle. It’s a rare opportunity to spend time with others of like mind.

Plus, we’ll have a trusted expert from Argentina on hand who will detail all the options for residency and citizenship in Argentina as well.

The Real Value: Connections & Practical Solutions

This isn't about theoretical discussions. You'll:

Meet the actual lawyers and bankers who can help you take action.

Tour properties and see real investment opportunities.

Connect with other Phyle members who are on the same journey.

Get detailed insights about costs, logistics, and daily life.

Experience the culture and lifestyle firsthand.

Optional: Fast-track your residency process and bank account setup.

Limited Availability & Special Early Bird Pricing

To maintain the intimate nature of this gathering and ensure quality interactions, we're limiting attendance. The first 25 registrants will secure the early bird rate of $2,995 (plus $795 for spouse/partner).

👉 Click here to secure your ticket today

After these spots are filled, the regular rate of $3,995 (plus $795 for spouse/partner) applies.

Your Investment Includes:

All conference sessions and materials.

Welcome reception and group meals.

Transportation to scheduled events.

Transportation to and from Montevideo airport to the hotel in Punta del Este (some exceptions apply)

Reserve Your Spot Now

👉 Click here to register now.

Looking forward to welcoming you to Uruguay.

Best,

Matt Smith

P.S. Last March, over 40 guests from around the world gathered for our first Plan B: Uruguay event. They came for the same reasons you’re considering it today. To explore what Uruguay has to offer—from legal residency, foreign bank accounts, and property investment all as part of building a Plan B. The reviews from participants were unambiguous:

“Your conference was so extraordinary that I have trouble putting it into words (and I have been to my share of conferences over the years, both attending and presenting).”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to attend Plan B Uruguay. We learned a ton, gathered new ideas, and met some of the best people on the planet. We will be back with our children soon.”

After lots of requests we’ve decided to do it again. So for those of you who missed out, now is your chance.

P.P.S. We’ve hosted dozens of international guests and we’re here to make it easy. If you’re unsure about travel or logistics, talk to us—Jane can help you sort out itinerary, hotel, and everything in between. We’ll make it simple.

After you register, we’ll contact you with more details.

FAQ: What people usually ask before they come

❓Cancellations: We understand things come up, refunds are permitted until September 1st 2025—but if we cancel the event for any reason, you’ll be 100% refunded.

❓What’s included in the price? All conference sessions, group meals, welcome reception, ranch visit, and transportation between scheduled events. Not included: airfare, hotel (room block available at $165/night), and any side trips.

🛡 Is Uruguay safe? Yes. It’s ranked one of Latin America’s safest countries—stable, neutral, and high-trust.

💬 Do I need to speak Spanish? No—but it helps. Many expats thrive here without fluency. But the more you know the better your experience will be.

📍Should I visit Argentina too? Yes—many do. We’ll connect you with vetted professionals in Buenos Aires if you want to explore a “Plan B” there too.

🏡 Interested in Real Estate? Extend your stay through October 18th for private condo and farm tours organized by Jane. But, secure your spot early to get things organized.

❓ Can I see the agenda? We’re still finalizing the agenda, so the final speaker lineup will be shared before the event. But you’ll find an outline below of what we did in March.

Plan B: Uruguay Agenda Overview (Draft)

Day 1: Arrival & Welcome

Arrival at Montevideo Airport (MVD) October 12 -13, 2025

Flights available through American Airlines, LATAM, Copa Airlines, KLM, Air France, and Iberia. To arrive on October 13st, you'll need to depart on October 12th. After registration, we’ll share hotel details. We have a room block reserved for $165/night. Included airport transportation to your hotel in Punta del Este will be provided on October 12, 13 and return to Montevideo airport on the 17th.

Welcome Reception (4:00 PM - 8:00 PM):

Join us for a relaxed evening on the beach at one of Punta del Este’s finest restaurants. Meet Doug, Matt, and fellow Phyle members.

Day 2: Why Uruguay? (Tuesday October 14)

Morning Conference:

Why choose Uruguay over other global destinations?

Local experts will discuss the logistics of living here: residency, healthcare, banking, and more.’

We also have lawyers from Argentina who discuss options and the new political climate with Javier Milei.

Afternoon Tour:

Dinner is a Uruguayan Asado (BBQ) and the chance to connect with speakers and fellow attendees.

Day 3: Building Your Future in Uruguay (Wednesday October 15th)

Morning Presentations:

Matt and Jane Smith will share their experience relocating to Uruguay and setting up a regenerative cattle ranch. Learn how they integrated into local culture and the insights they gained about successful expat living.

Farmland Investment:

Andersen Global will present the "A to Z" of farmland investing, including land banking opportunities.

Afternoon Tour:

We’ll head out to El Eden for dinner and a tour of Jane and Matt’s ranch. Situated 40 minutes away in one of the most beautiful areas in Uruguay.

Day 4: Uruguay’s Business-Friendly Opportunities (Thursday October 16th)

Business Discussion:

Juan Federico Fisher will share his insights on doing business in Uruguay and his outlook for the future of Uruguay. For perspective, he’ll share examples of businesses for sale right now along with development deals open to investment.

Attendees will get a preview of some of the best new development projects being done in Uruguay.

Afternoon:

Doug Casey on the state of the world and what comes next.

Dinner:

Wrap up the conference with wine and food.

More testimonials from past attendees:

“ I hope it will never come to it but if a Plan B were required I feel very comfortable setting it up in Uruguay for the very many reasons you illustrated at the conference. The conference was everything I'd hoped it would be and more. As far as it was to travel to Uruguay it was very worth the effort and I very much appreciated the extracurricular activities, especially the trip to your ranch. Thanks so much for the attention you made to every detail. It was very appreciated. The conference was everything I'd hoped it would be and more.”

“A consensus taken amongst my fellow attendees was not only were the various presenters with their individual areas of expertise excellent, but above and beyond that, were the panel discussions with Matt and Doug Casey. I have personally followed Doug for over 20 years and meeting him in person was a personal highlight. I have personally followed Doug for over 20 years… Meeting him in person was a personal highlight.”

“From start to finish—airport pickup, hotel, conference, the ranch reception—everything was flawlessly executed. The conference gatherings started on Friday evening, and presentations, active meals and a field trip to the hosts’ Regenerative Farm filled Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The presentations ranged from the hosts framing Plan B and Why Uruguay to immigration and real estate attorneys, developers with active projects for investment, to government economic development agencies, and agricultural advisors. All were very professional and helpful, and shared contact information for immediate or future follow-up.”

“Jane and Matt graciously opened their regenerative farm to the attendees for an afternoon and evening of visiting with Uruguayan and expat neighbors. It was a unique and essential opportunity to hear real stories, good and bad, of what relocating, living, doing business, or investing in Uruguay could be. Jane also offered and arranged some post-conference visits for us to view some potential real estate opportunities.”

“the nicest benefit was meeting fellow attendees. It was great to connect with so many others!”

“The most wonderful part of the event was the people who came to the event itself. We met so many wonderful people and made several new friends. Two of them we’re meeting again next month.”