Cowards and Warfare

It's been hard keeping up lately—there's too much news, too much noise, and way too much nonsense. But Doug and I managed to catch a few stories that perfectly capture the insanity of our current moment.

First up: the story of American Eagle and their brief success with actress Sidney Sweeney. You might've seen the ads—a simple, clever pun: "Our genes are good genes," featuring a healthy, attractive young woman, exactly the kind you'd expect in a jeans commercial. Predictably, American Eagle’s stock shot up 20% overnight. Finally, an ad that worked.

But just as predictably, the company quickly folded under pressure from the usual suspects screaming racism. Of course, it wasn't long ago American Eagle was proudly showcasing morbidly obese models to check off their DEI boxes. Corporate America never misses an opportunity to sabotage its own success. Cowardice seems baked into the culture at this point.

Then Doug and I shifted gears to tariffs—Howard Lutnick is celebrating Trump's tariff policy, bragging about a potential annual revenue of $700 billion. But let's call this what it is: a massive transfer of wealth from American pockets into the gaping maw of the state. Trump, true to form, is promising to redistribute a little slice of this wealth, offering $600 to every American. Bread and circuses, anyone?

Trump might have some anti-woke positions and even gets things right occasionally—like talking to Putin—but fundamentally, he's a statist through and through. Sure, he's shaken things up, but he's also dangerously inflating government power.

Then there's the "great" trade deal with Europe. Americans are celebrating because Europe agreed to buy more LNG, American weapons, and even invest in reshoring some manufacturing. What's Europe getting? It seems clear: U.S. military backing against their exaggerated fears of Putin. European leaders are terrified and seem willing to pay any price to feel safe.

Doug and I also delved into DARPA's creepy "Theory of Mind" program, designed to predict and psychologically manipulate adversaries by modeling their reactions. Palantir, born from DARPA, is at the center of this.

It looks like this AI-driven war gaming is being used in Ukraine, Gaza, and even domestically, shaping minds, creating confusion, and managing reactions. If you've felt disoriented and unsure who's attacking you since 2020, you're not crazy—you're the intended target.

Yet, amidst all this darkness, there's a bright spot: Doug and I have finally wrapped up our new book. It's unlike anything you've held before—both beautiful and useful . It's weeks, not months, from your hands. Stay tuned.

If you have questions for Doug, submit them via the link below or our private member area. Until then, keep your head clear, watch the insanity unfold, and stay focused on what's real.

