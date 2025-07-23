🎙️ Episode 400: Traitors, War & Economic Chaos

In this, our 400th episode of Doug Casey’s Take, we dive headfirst into the swirling maelstrom of geopolitics, financial manipulation, and societal decay. The gloves are off.

Doug and Matt tackle what might be the biggest political bombshell in years: Trump publicly accusing Barack Obama of treason—backed by newly revealed intel from Tulsi Gabbard. Is this the beginning of a real reckoning or just theater for the masses?

But that’s just the opening act.

Will Obama actually be prosecuted?

Is America approaching civil war?

Why is ICE’s budget now larger than the military expenditures of all but nations?

Are we watching the dawn of a new surveillance-police state?

From the global financial reset to expiring currencies, from programmable stablecoins to looming war with Russia, this conversation rips through the comfortable illusions of “normal” with hard-hitting clarity. Doug doesn’t hold back—on Israel, on Germany, on Biden, on Trump’s economic chaos, or the deep corruption baked into the system.

We also cover:

The Australian beta test of tyranny

The military-industrial bonanza ahead

The Fourth Turning in full swing

Why gold and junior mining stocks might be your last escape hatch

This episode is part geopolitical autopsy, part financial war game, and part philosophical armory. And as always, it ends with a reminder: if you want to survive and thrive in what's coming, Plan B isn’t optional—it’s mandatory.



