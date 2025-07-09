Fear: The Insidious Implications of Epstein

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, we cover a sprawling list of what-the-hell-is-going-on news—from the Epstein case being quietly closed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building out Israeli military infrastructure, to Trump’s latest tariff threats and the disturbing rise of anti-gringo sentiment in Mexico City.

Doug and I start by trying to make sense of the apparent self-destruction of public figures like Pam Bondi and others who’ve suddenly reversed course on Epstein-related investigations. The only plausible explanation we land on? Fear—at a level most of us will thankfully never know. From there, we discuss the implications of the U.S. government acting more like an arm of Israeli defense policy than a sovereign state, the latest round of weapon shipments to Ukraine, and how Trump’s erratic economic decisions—especially his copper tariff talk—make any kind of domestic industrial revival nearly impossible.

We also talk about growing social division and potential early signs of civil conflict in America, including reports of organized attacks on ICE agents, massive budget increases for internal enforcement, and how the push for control is tightening with everything from forced social media disclosure for visa applicants to biometric surveillance.

As always, we wrap with a frank discussion about the real state of the U.S. economy, the myth of a painless inflationary escape from debt, and why default—while ugly—may be the only honest way out.

Doug doesn’t sugarcoat anything in this conversation. Neither do I. If you care about where things are headed, and what you can do to prepare, this episode is worth your time.

👇 Listen now. And if you’ve got eyes on the ground wherever you are—we’d love to hear what you’re seeing. Leave a comment with what you're boots-on-the-ground report.

00:00 Introduction and Epstein Case Overview

02:01 Fear and Corruption in the Epstein Case

06:45 US Army Corps of Engineers and Israeli Defense

09:47 US Foreign Policy and Military Actions

14:14 Anti-Gringo Sentiment in Mexico

21:07 Citizenship by Investment Programs

24:24 Exploring Brazil: A Personal Update

25:47 Economic Insights: Money Supply and Inflation

27:04 The National Debt Dilemma

27:51 The Case for Defaulting on National Debt

38:45 Trump's Unpredictable Policies

43:30 Plan B Conference and Final Thoughts