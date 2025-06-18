Trump: Agent Of Chaos?

We’re hosting another Plan B Uruguay conference this October 13–16 in Punta del Este. If you’re serious about having a real-world hedge against chaos—and want to meet the kinds of people who don’t just talk about solutions but actually live them—come join us.

Because when the bombs fall, the censorship tightens, and the lights flicker… it’ll already be too late to start planning.

This week, Doug and I tried to make sense of the situation unfolding in the Middle East—but the truth is, no one really knows what’s going on.

The videos are fake, the news is filtered, and official statements from governments are either outright propaganda or deliberately vague. But one thing is clear: we’re entering a period of chaotic escalation, and Trump—whether you love him or hate him—isn’t calming things down.

Let’s be honest: Trump’s base backed him because he promised to drain the swamp, stop the wars, cut taxes, and smash the Woke virus. But now, with the way he’s handling Iran—issuing personal assassination threats, waffling in negotiations, and enabling Israeli strikes—he’s managed to split his own supporters. Some are still clinging to the “5D chess” narrative. Others are waking up to the schizophrenic nature of his foreign policy.

Doug calls it like he sees it. Trump’s a bully, not a negotiator. And whatever edge he once had in disrupting the system, he’s losing it. Instead of de-escalating, he’s pouring gas on the fire, while censoring dissent ramps up—both abroad and here at home.

Think about that. Iran and Israel are both choking off communication—kicking out media, shutting down the internet, deleting messaging apps. And if the U.S. gets more involved, you better believe the crackdown on “unacceptable speech” is coming back stronger than ever. That’s how this cycle always works.

Doug laid it out plainly: Americans are going to pay the price. Not just economically, not just politically—but physically. Cyberattacks, biological attacks, infrastructure sabotage. These aren’t conspiracy theories. They’re realistic outcomes of a state that’s constantly poking the bear while leaving its own back door wide open.

And yet, the markets yawn. Oil prices barely budge. Investors are either blind or betting this all gets contained. But what if it doesn’t?

That’s where our focus turns. You can’t stop the madness. But you can insulate yourself from it.

Doug’s been preaching this for decades: If you can, get assets and a foothold outside your home country. Build a lifeboat while everyone else argues on deck.

