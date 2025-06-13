War in Iran and What's Coming This Weekend...

In today's episode of Doug Casey's Take, Doug and I discuss the unfolding conflict between Israel and Iran, a scenario Doug ominously predicted just weeks ago. Doug wastes no time framing the situation bluntly: "The world views the US and Israel as a marriage made in hell... Israel is the dog that's been launched to attack Iran."

Doug expresses deep skepticism about Trump's role in escalating the conflict, describing him as "megalomaniacal," a "pathological liar," and ultimately "completely untrustworthy." Doug argues that Trump's inconsistent messaging and erratic behavior risk dragging the U.S. deeper into a dangerous and unnecessary conflict: "You can't make a deal with somebody who's pathological and unreliable."

The conversation also takes a hard look at the broader implications of modern warfare tactics, with Doug noting the terrifying simplicity and effectiveness of drone-based strategies, remarking that future conflicts will rely on "cheap drones and cheap jihadis," rendering expensive traditional military systems increasingly irrelevant.

Turning to Palantir, Doug sheds light on the disturbing rise of this powerful company, whose capabilities for comprehensive surveillance represent what he calls "the platonic ideal of a fascist economic system," emphasizing that "once you have a tool, you use it." Doug warns listeners explicitly: "Be afraid. Be very afraid."

It's a sobering discussion filled with urgent insights into geopolitical tensions, the changing nature of warfare, and the expanding reach of surveillance technologies. Listen now to stay informed and prepared.

Don’t miss Doug’s article on Palantir: https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-palantir-the-intersection-of-government-and-corporate-power/