Who Controls This Prison Planet?

Today, Doug and I dug into some of the biggest stories of the week, exploring the impact of charismatic political outsiders and we get a little personal - talking about kids and the meaning of legacy.
First up was New York City's presumptive new mayor—a charismatic 33-year-old outsider with overtly socialist, even communist, ideas. He's promising "free" public transportation, city-owned grocery stores, and stricter rent control. Despite the charm, Doug calls these ideas "stupid, evil, and destructive," warning New Yorkers they're about to get exactly what they deserve—communism, up close.
We touched on how offering freebies has become the key to winning American elections, noting Trump's own populist promises—like getting rid of the IRS and making foreigners pay U.S. taxes. Americans, Doug says, have zero understanding of economics and are easily seduced by such promises.
We also analyzed recent census data showing a significant decline in the white American population. Doug attributed this partly to cultural shifts—incel culture, militant feminism, and professional women delaying families. Doug described these dynamics as essentially a "war of men against women," dramatically reshaping America’s demographic future.
Doug candidly shared his personal perspective on having children and marriage, admitting it might have been a mistake to skip the traditional path. We debated legacy, agreeing it's meaningful only on a personal or familial level, not for ego-driven attempts at immortality.
Lastly, we answered listener questions, covering the future impact of AI, universal basic income (UBI), Trump's military actions against Iran, and the financial "house of cards" likely collapsing soon. Doug emphasized skepticism about UBI, describing it as a dangerous form of government dependency.
00:00 Introduction and Workshop Announcement
00:37 New York's Presumed Mayor and His Policies
02:14 Economic Misunderstandings and Public Sentiment
09:39 Population Changes and Social Dynamics
15:37 The Value of Having Children
19:52 Doug's Thoughts on Legacy and Money
29:20 Confessions of an Economic Hitman Discussion
33:05 AI, UBI, and the Future of Humanity
43:13 Impacts of Trump's Actions in Iran
44:04 Historical Context of Gunboat Diplomacy
46:13 Current Geopolitical Tensions
49:37 Financial Market Predictions
51:52 Book Progress and Writing Updates
52:37 Ethnic and Religious Influences on Global Events
58:50 Iran and the Strait of Hormuz
01:02:22 South Africa's New Community Experiment
01:07:02 Staying Positive Amidst Global Chaos
01:12:15 Avoiding Fraud and Financial Pitfalls
01:15:43 Platinum Market Trends
01:18:24 Privatization of National Lands
01:23:00 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
