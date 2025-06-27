Who Controls This Prison Planet?

If you’re looking for a Plan B, there’s just 10 tickets left for Plan B: Uruguay at the discounted price:

Today, Doug and I dug into some of the biggest stories of the week, exploring the impact of charismatic political outsiders and we get a little personal - talking about kids and the meaning of legacy.

First up was New York City's presumptive new mayor—a charismatic 33-year-old outsider with overtly socialist, even communist, ideas. He's promising "free" public transportation, city-owned grocery stores, and stricter rent control. Despite the charm, Doug calls these ideas "stupid, evil, and destructive," warning New Yorkers they're about to get exactly what they deserve—communism, up close.

We touched on how offering freebies has become the key to winning American elections, noting Trump's own populist promises—like getting rid of the IRS and making foreigners pay U.S. taxes. Americans, Doug says, have zero understanding of economics and are easily seduced by such promises.

We also analyzed recent census data showing a significant decline in the white American population. Doug attributed this partly to cultural shifts—incel culture, militant feminism, and professional women delaying families. Doug described these dynamics as essentially a "war of men against women," dramatically reshaping America’s demographic future.

Doug candidly shared his personal perspective on having children and marriage, admitting it might have been a mistake to skip the traditional path. We debated legacy, agreeing it's meaningful only on a personal or familial level, not for ego-driven attempts at immortality.

Lastly, we answered listener questions, covering the future impact of AI, universal basic income (UBI), Trump's military actions against Iran, and the financial "house of cards" likely collapsing soon. Doug emphasized skepticism about UBI, describing it as a dangerous form of government dependency.

00:00 Introduction and Workshop Announcement

00:37 New York's Presumed Mayor and His Policies

02:14 Economic Misunderstandings and Public Sentiment

09:39 Population Changes and Social Dynamics

15:37 The Value of Having Children

19:52 Doug's Thoughts on Legacy and Money

29:20 Confessions of an Economic Hitman Discussion

33:05 AI, UBI, and the Future of Humanity

43:13 Impacts of Trump's Actions in Iran

44:04 Historical Context of Gunboat Diplomacy

46:13 Current Geopolitical Tensions

49:37 Financial Market Predictions

51:52 Book Progress and Writing Updates

52:37 Ethnic and Religious Influences on Global Events

58:50 Iran and the Strait of Hormuz

01:02:22 South Africa's New Community Experiment

01:07:02 Staying Positive Amidst Global Chaos

01:12:15 Avoiding Fraud and Financial Pitfalls

01:15:43 Platinum Market Trends

01:18:24 Privatization of National Lands

01:23:00 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

