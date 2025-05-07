Musical Chairs on the Global Chessboard: Greenland, Panama, and the Coming Resource Grab

In this episode, Doug Casey takes us on a whirlwind tour of global hotspots—from the icy Greenland to the isthmus of Panama, and even the festering powder keg between India and Pakistan.

Doug doesn’t mince words. On Greenland:

“The U.S. is going to acquire Greenland one way or another… It’s a gigantic piece of land with 50,000 people.”

He dissects the absurdity of U.S. foreign aid, using Israel and Egypt as examples:

“Would every American family take $20 out of their wallet and send it to Israel each year? If you put it that way, the answer would be no.”

Doug also exposes the imperial logic behind Trump’s geopolitical moves—comparing his mindset to that of a CEO acquiring subsidiaries. But he’s not cheering it on:

“What the U.S. is suffering from is imperial overexpansion. Trump talks the talk, but DOGE will be a total and complete failure when it comes to cutting government spending.”

We also dive into:

How the U.S. might retake the Panama Canal Zone—“because we built it, fair and square.”

Puerto Rico’s staggering $21.6 billion annual cost to U.S. taxpayers—“a socialist welfare state where nothing works.”

The brewing India-Pakistan crisis—“These people could go nuclear… they’re not the brightest crayons in the box.”

And the myth of America winning WWII:

“The Russians won it. Not us. Trump saying otherwise is just factually incorrect—and insulting.”

Finally, Doug gives his stark forecast for the economy:

“Interest rates are going much higher. The dollar’s going much lower. It’s not bottomless. It’s just stupid.”

This episode is another unfiltered look at the shifting geopolitical and economic fault lines shaping our world.