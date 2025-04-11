Playback speed
Doug Casey on Mentors, Gold, & Places to Live

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#381]
Matt Smith
and
doug casey
Apr 11, 2025
In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug addresses the kind of questions only a lifetime of global adventure can answer. Doug opens up about the men who shaped his thinking—none of whom he calls mentors, of course:

“If I ever run into that motherfucker in Beirut or Rangoon, it'll be a one-way trip for him.”

That’s how Doug describes one of his most colorful influences, a real-life pulp fiction private eye. From that, we go straight into gold, commodities, collapsing currencies, and the insanity of central planning:

“Everybody can see that everything Trump is doing augurs toward a weaker dollar... so you don't want to hold dollars—which means you don’t want to hold treasuries.”

Doug doesn’t hold back on the decay of Canada:

“Canada should rewrite its national anthem from O Canada to Poor Canada... same syllables.”

And he doesn’t sugarcoat the U.S. either:

“They’d rather print into oblivion than risk winding up hung by lampposts from their heels.”

We also cover:

  • Why the best state might still be Florida (but definitely not Virginia)

  • How gold must reach $20,000/oz if it’s re-institutionalized

  • Why owning a house is a “money pit,” not an investment

  • The truth about royalty companies vs. junior miners

  • Whether the U.S. bond market is flashing red

  • Doug’s favorite system of measurement (hint: it's not Fahrenheit)

And finally, Doug revisits his old hobby—pitching military dictators on turning failed states into a new Singapore.

If you want raw insight, dark humor, and some uncomfortable truths about the future of the U.S., gold, and the global economy—this one’s for you.

Have a great weekend,

Matt

P.S. As always, we love to hear your comments. What are we missing? What did we get right?

Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Matt Smith
doug casey
