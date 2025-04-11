Doug Casey on Mentors, Gold, & Places to Live

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug addresses the kind of questions only a lifetime of global adventure can answer. Doug opens up about the men who shaped his thinking—none of whom he calls mentors, of course:
“If I ever run into that motherfucker in Beirut or Rangoon, it'll be a one-way trip for him.”
That’s how Doug describes one of his most colorful influences, a real-life pulp fiction private eye. From that, we go straight into gold, commodities, collapsing currencies, and the insanity of central planning:
“Everybody can see that everything Trump is doing augurs toward a weaker dollar... so you don't want to hold dollars—which means you don’t want to hold treasuries.”
Doug doesn’t hold back on the decay of Canada:
“Canada should rewrite its national anthem from O Canada to Poor Canada... same syllables.”
And he doesn’t sugarcoat the U.S. either:
“They’d rather print into oblivion than risk winding up hung by lampposts from their heels.”
We also cover:
Why the best state might still be Florida (but definitely not Virginia)
How gold must reach $20,000/oz if it’s re-institutionalized
Why owning a house is a “money pit,” not an investment
The truth about royalty companies vs. junior miners
Whether the U.S. bond market is flashing red
Doug’s favorite system of measurement (hint: it's not Fahrenheit)
And finally, Doug revisits his old hobby—pitching military dictators on turning failed states into a new Singapore.
If you want raw insight, dark humor, and some uncomfortable truths about the future of the U.S., gold, and the global economy—this one’s for you.
