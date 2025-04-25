Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Time To Sell Gold?

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#384]
Matt Smith
Apr 25, 2025
Doug Casey’s Take: Is America Headed for Breakup? Why Gold Still Matters, and the Real Threat to Civilization

Doug explains why the U.S. "makes no sense as a political entity anymore" and predicts that "most countries in the world are going to break up — probably violently." Doug also warns, "You don't need a fallout shelter anymore. You need a safe room for when the roving mobs show up."

We cover major topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:

  • Why the U.S. has no civil defense anymore

  • How Doug sees biological and cyber warfare as bigger threats than nukes

  • Doug’s thoughts on the gold/silver ratio

  • The right way to hold cash today

  • The real odds of gold confiscation or a windfall profits tax

  • Whether Doug thinks a war over Taiwan is likely (and how it might actually be avoided)

  • The fatal mistake in Trump’s economic policy

  • Why the BRICS coalition is "meaningless"

  • Whether Bitcoin could replace gold as a reserve asset — and where Doug sees it falling short

  • His blunt view on the UN's new global emissions taxes and why "government itself is the enemy"

Plus, Doug answers a few personal questions: if he could live inside a book, which world would he choose? His answer is vintage Doug — practical, philosophical, and a little surprising.

Time Stamps

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:11 The Future of the US Amid Hyperinflation

02:48 Civil Defense and Modern Threats

05:05 Gold-Silver Ratio and Market Dynamics

11:38 Retirement and Career Prospects

13:33 Potential Conflicts and Market Impacts

15:28 Fiat Currencies vs. Precious Metals

18:58 Government Actions and Economic Speculations

23:26 Gold Investment Strategies

25:25 Ignoring the Brazilian Stock Market

27:31 US Dollar Denominated Instruments and Currency Risks

28:55 Trump's Unpredictable Policies

30:21 China, Tariffs, and the BRICS

33:56 Gold, Silver, and the Casey Free Ride

36:55 Living in a Book: Ideal Characters

39:39 Thoughts on Martin Armstrong and Hong Kong's Success

42:24 Crypto vs. Gold as Alternative Currencies

45:35 Global Emissions Taxes and Climate Communism

50:39 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Guest

Discussion about this video

