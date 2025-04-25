Time To Sell Gold?

Doug Casey’s Take: Is America Headed for Breakup? Why Gold Still Matters, and the Real Threat to Civilization

Doug explains why the U.S. "makes no sense as a political entity anymore" and predicts that "most countries in the world are going to break up — probably violently." Doug also warns, "You don't need a fallout shelter anymore. You need a safe room for when the roving mobs show up."

We cover major topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:

Why the U.S. has no civil defense anymore

How Doug sees biological and cyber warfare as bigger threats than nukes

Doug’s thoughts on the gold/silver ratio

The right way to hold cash today

The real odds of gold confiscation or a windfall profits tax

Whether Doug thinks a war over Taiwan is likely (and how it might actually be avoided)

The fatal mistake in Trump’s economic policy

Why the BRICS coalition is "meaningless"

Whether Bitcoin could replace gold as a reserve asset — and where Doug sees it falling short

His blunt view on the UN's new global emissions taxes and why "government itself is the enemy"

Plus, Doug answers a few personal questions: if he could live inside a book, which world would he choose? His answer is vintage Doug — practical, philosophical, and a little surprising.

Time Stamps

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:11 The Future of the US Amid Hyperinflation

02:48 Civil Defense and Modern Threats

05:05 Gold-Silver Ratio and Market Dynamics

11:38 Retirement and Career Prospects

13:33 Potential Conflicts and Market Impacts

15:28 Fiat Currencies vs. Precious Metals

18:58 Government Actions and Economic Speculations

23:26 Gold Investment Strategies

25:25 Ignoring the Brazilian Stock Market

27:31 US Dollar Denominated Instruments and Currency Risks

28:55 Trump's Unpredictable Policies

30:21 China, Tariffs, and the BRICS

33:56 Gold, Silver, and the Casey Free Ride

36:55 Living in a Book: Ideal Characters

39:39 Thoughts on Martin Armstrong and Hong Kong's Success

42:24 Crypto vs. Gold as Alternative Currencies

45:35 Global Emissions Taxes and Climate Communism

50:39 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Guest