Time To Sell Gold?

Doug Casey’s Take: Is America Headed for Breakup? Why Gold Still Matters, and the Real Threat to Civilization
Doug explains why the U.S. "makes no sense as a political entity anymore" and predicts that "most countries in the world are going to break up — probably violently." Doug also warns, "You don't need a fallout shelter anymore. You need a safe room for when the roving mobs show up."
We cover major topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:
Why the U.S. has no civil defense anymore
How Doug sees biological and cyber warfare as bigger threats than nukes
Doug’s thoughts on the gold/silver ratio
The right way to hold cash today
The real odds of gold confiscation or a windfall profits tax
Whether Doug thinks a war over Taiwan is likely (and how it might actually be avoided)
The fatal mistake in Trump’s economic policy
Why the BRICS coalition is "meaningless"
Whether Bitcoin could replace gold as a reserve asset — and where Doug sees it falling short
His blunt view on the UN's new global emissions taxes and why "government itself is the enemy"
Plus, Doug answers a few personal questions: if he could live inside a book, which world would he choose? His answer is vintage Doug — practical, philosophical, and a little surprising.
Time Stamps
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:11 The Future of the US Amid Hyperinflation
02:48 Civil Defense and Modern Threats
05:05 Gold-Silver Ratio and Market Dynamics
11:38 Retirement and Career Prospects
13:33 Potential Conflicts and Market Impacts
15:28 Fiat Currencies vs. Precious Metals
18:58 Government Actions and Economic Speculations
23:26 Gold Investment Strategies
25:25 Ignoring the Brazilian Stock Market
27:31 US Dollar Denominated Instruments and Currency Risks
28:55 Trump's Unpredictable Policies
30:21 China, Tariffs, and the BRICS
33:56 Gold, Silver, and the Casey Free Ride
36:55 Living in a Book: Ideal Characters
39:39 Thoughts on Martin Armstrong and Hong Kong's Success
42:24 Crypto vs. Gold as Alternative Currencies
45:35 Global Emissions Taxes and Climate Communism
50:39 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Guest
Share this post