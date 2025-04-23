Sorting Through The Chaos

In this episode, Doug Casey lays out the facts as he sees them. The financial system is under pressure, the political class is stalling, and amongst all the noise and mixed signals it’s hard to understand what’s really happening.

We talk about the sharp rise in long-term interest rates, gold’s recent surge past $3,500, and the early signs of global rejection of the U.S. dollar. Doug explains why he’s stayed fully invested in gold for decades—and why he still hasn’t sold a single ounce.

“Gold is up about a hundred times since I started buying it. I’ve never sold any. It’s worked out okay—better than Berkshire since 2000.” “The dollar is going to keep losing value. You don’t want to own bonds, and you don’t want to hold dollars. That’s going to have serious consequences.”

We also discuss Trump’s missed opportunities. Doug is clear about what’s missing:

“If he doesn’t start handing down indictments, I think the natives are going to start getting restless. I’m getting restless.”

Later in the episode, Doug shifts gears and talks history, religion, and the strange case of Emperor Norton—the self-declared “Emperor of the United States” and official saint of the Discordian Church.

“The state is a fiction. That’s why people liked Norton—he made the joke explicit.”

We also talk about the death of Pope Francis, the future of the Catholic Church, and why JD Vance’s religious conversion is worth watching.

This conversation covers economics, politics, religion, and culture—all through Doug’s unfiltered lens. If you want clarity on where things stand and what could come next, this episode is worth your time.

Time Stamps

00:00 Introduction and Current Global Confusion

01:19 Political Promises and Indictments

03:14 Market Uncertainty and Investment Strategies

06:37 The Decline of the Dollar and Global Implications

13:16 Living in South America: A Personal Perspective

14:28 Historical Events and Figures

17:06 The Catholic Church and Religious Musings

31:10 Concluding Thoughts and Upcoming Discussions