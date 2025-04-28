Phyle VIP Collaboration Call – April 28, 2025

Founder/VIP members are invited to join us each Monday at 11am ET for the VIP Collaboration Call. Click here for dial in details.

Discussion kicked off with the Canadian elections and the tragic attack at a Filipino festival near Toronto.

“Another reason not to vote for liberal policies, maybe.”

Pierre Poilievre's demand: he won’t reconvene Parliament without 3 immediate reforms — affordability, crime, and housing laws.

Sharp breakdown on Mark Carney’s surprising stance: “When asked what was the biggest threat to Canada, he said China — not Trump.”