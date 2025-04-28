Founder/VIP members are invited to join us each Monday at 11am ET for the VIP Collaboration Call. Click here for dial in details.
🇨🇦 Canadian Elections, Violence, and Liberal Chaos
Discussion kicked off with the Canadian elections and the tragic attack at a Filipino festival near Toronto.
“Another reason not to vote for liberal policies, maybe.”
Pierre Poilievre's demand: he won’t reconvene Parliament without 3 immediate reforms — affordability, crime, and housing laws.
Sharp breakdown on Mark Carney’s surprising stance: “When asked what was the biggest threat to Canada, he said China — not Trump.”
Key insight: the political establishment in Canada is gearing up for realignment — but loyalty to the U.S. under Trump is complex and coded.
⚡ Spanish, Portuguese, French Blackouts — Cyberattack or Something Worse?
Major outages across Spain bleeding into neighboring countries.
Participants discussed official excuses ("atmospheric anomalies") and pointed out that European outage tracking systems just happened to be down for maintenance.
"It's funny how when something like this happens, every tool you need to verify it suddenly goes offline."
🥇 China’s Next Move: Gold-Backed Yuan for Trade
Deep dive into China's plan to allow nations like Brazil to sell goods (like soybeans) in yuan convertible to physical gold — bypassing U.S. dollar settlements.
"Russia already sells oil for gold. Now imagine every Global South exporter having that option."
If implemented, the Shanghai Gold Exchange would become a global network — with potential vaults in Brazil, Peru, and beyond.
Critical speculation: Will this kill the Chicago futures markets and the fake pricing of commodities?
💥 The Collapse of True Pricing in Markets
"Good riddance to the CME and the Mercantile Exchange."
Farmers and resource producers have long been at the mercy of fake prices set by speculators.
As China builds direct commodity pipelines outside U.S. control, the real price of things will no longer be known.
Historical note: British banks and early futures markets were used to crush U.S. agricultural independence in the 1800s.
🛂 Global Digital ID and Financial Control
Lively reports from Malaysia, Uruguay, and Ukraine on real-world implementation of digital ID systems.
"You can't even get a phone plan anymore without a biometric scan."
Malaysia’s slow push into QR payments, government e-wallets, and biometric driver's licenses was cited as a model for global adoption — but with backdoors for cash still hanging on (for now).
In the U.S., ID.me is already integrating biometric verification for unemployment benefits and tax payments.
📉 The U.S. Collapse: A Three-Stage Theory
Matt outlined a grim three-stage process underway:
COVID: Ballooned debt, destroyed small business, poisoned society.
Mass Migration: "A highly coordinated, military-level operation" to flood the U.S. with millions of illegals.
Digital Control Phase: Using the resulting chaos to push biometric ID, CBDCs, and centralized authority.
Quote: “If there isn’t a trade resolution with China within 30 days, it’ll be hard to conclude they aren’t trying to destroy America on purpose.”
🇺🇸 Trump: Continuity or False Savior?
Open debate on whether Trump is actually fighting the system — or whether he’s controlled opposition helping usher in the digital state.
Key concerns:
Doge agency's real goal: mass digital integration of U.S. data systems.
Trump’s past: Operation Warp Speed, massive deficits, expanded surveillance.
The real purpose of the Trump administration could be to set the stage for a full "reset" under a Republican flag.
Quote: “If they want us all on a digital currency, Trump might be their best tool to get it done.”