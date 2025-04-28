Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Phyle VIP Collaboration Call – April 28, 2025

Chinese gold-backed trade, digital IDs, and the coming collapse of global pricing mechanisms.
Apr 28, 2025
Founder/VIP members are invited to join us each Monday at 11am ET for the VIP Collaboration Call. Click here for dial in details.

🇨🇦 Canadian Elections, Violence, and Liberal Chaos

  • Discussion kicked off with the Canadian elections and the tragic attack at a Filipino festival near Toronto.

  • “Another reason not to vote for liberal policies, maybe.”

  • Pierre Poilievre's demand: he won’t reconvene Parliament without 3 immediate reforms — affordability, crime, and housing laws.

  • Sharp breakdown on Mark Carney’s surprising stance: “When asked what was the biggest threat to Canada, he said China — not Trump.”

  • Key insight: the political establishment in Canada is gearing up for realignment — but loyalty to the U.S. under Trump is complex and coded.

⚡ Spanish, Portuguese, French Blackouts — Cyberattack or Something Worse?

  • Major outages across Spain bleeding into neighboring countries.

  • Participants discussed official excuses ("atmospheric anomalies") and pointed out that European outage tracking systems just happened to be down for maintenance.

  • "It's funny how when something like this happens, every tool you need to verify it suddenly goes offline."

🥇 China’s Next Move: Gold-Backed Yuan for Trade

  • Deep dive into China's plan to allow nations like Brazil to sell goods (like soybeans) in yuan convertible to physical gold — bypassing U.S. dollar settlements.

  • "Russia already sells oil for gold. Now imagine every Global South exporter having that option."

  • If implemented, the Shanghai Gold Exchange would become a global network — with potential vaults in Brazil, Peru, and beyond.

  • Critical speculation: Will this kill the Chicago futures markets and the fake pricing of commodities?

💥 The Collapse of True Pricing in Markets

  • "Good riddance to the CME and the Mercantile Exchange."

  • Farmers and resource producers have long been at the mercy of fake prices set by speculators.

  • As China builds direct commodity pipelines outside U.S. control, the real price of things will no longer be known.

  • Historical note: British banks and early futures markets were used to crush U.S. agricultural independence in the 1800s.

🛂 Global Digital ID and Financial Control

  • Lively reports from Malaysia, Uruguay, and Ukraine on real-world implementation of digital ID systems.

  • "You can't even get a phone plan anymore without a biometric scan."

  • Malaysia’s slow push into QR payments, government e-wallets, and biometric driver's licenses was cited as a model for global adoption — but with backdoors for cash still hanging on (for now).

  • In the U.S., ID.me is already integrating biometric verification for unemployment benefits and tax payments.

📉 The U.S. Collapse: A Three-Stage Theory

  • Matt outlined a grim three-stage process underway:

    1. COVID: Ballooned debt, destroyed small business, poisoned society.

    2. Mass Migration: "A highly coordinated, military-level operation" to flood the U.S. with millions of illegals.

    3. Digital Control Phase: Using the resulting chaos to push biometric ID, CBDCs, and centralized authority.

  • Quote: “If there isn’t a trade resolution with China within 30 days, it’ll be hard to conclude they aren’t trying to destroy America on purpose.”

🇺🇸 Trump: Continuity or False Savior?

  • Open debate on whether Trump is actually fighting the system — or whether he’s controlled opposition helping usher in the digital state.

  • Key concerns:

    • Doge agency's real goal: mass digital integration of U.S. data systems.

    • Trump’s past: Operation Warp Speed, massive deficits, expanded surveillance.

    • The real purpose of the Trump administration could be to set the stage for a full "reset" under a Republican flag.

  • Quote: “If they want us all on a digital currency, Trump might be their best tool to get it done.”

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
