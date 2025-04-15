Today, we’re diving into Blue Moon Metals (MOON.V, BMOOF), an emerging junior mining company with big ambitions in the base metals space. The company has already attracted backing from some of the sharpest investors in the business—including Ross Beaty, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Altius Minerals (ALS.TO), Baker Steel (BSRT.L), and several senior principals from Haywood. That kind of lineup is rare for a story this early—and it speaks volumes about the team and their projects.

We recently featured Blue Moon on the Experts Roundtable, our exclusive due diligence series where handpicked resource companies present to a panel of well-known industry veterans—including Doug Casey, Brent Cook, Brien Lundin, and others. Think of it as Shark Tank for resource investors. Companies pitch, and the experts dig in with tough questions to separate the real opportunities from the fluff. It’s a front-row seat to how the sharpest minds in the space evaluate new stories.

Full disclosure: companies pay a fee to present, but the feedback they receive is genuine—good, bad, or both.

Blue Moon is led by a seasoned group of 40-something mining professionals, including CEO Christian Kargl-Simard and President/COO Skott Mealer, who’ve successfully built projects before at companies like Adventus. Their goal? To become the next standout junior base metals miner by targeting advanced-stage development assets, construction-ready projects, and operating mines. Think Capstone or Lundin in their early days—Blue Moon wants to replicate that kind of success over the next 5 to 15 years.

The company’s portfolio centers on three high-potential brownfield projects: Nusier in Norway, Blue Moon in California, and NSG, also in Norway.

Nusier , their flagship, is a sediment-hosted copper deposit with $100 million worth of existing infrastructure—including mills, ports, and cheap hydropower. With permits secured and construction slated to start this year, they’re targeting production by mid-2027.

Blue Moon , a volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) project, boasts a recent PEA showing a 38% IRR and a vested mining right, easing California’s notorious permitting hurdles.

NSG, a historic copper-zinc district, offers 50–100 million tons of resource potential and grades that could rival top-tier VMS plays.

The company recently raised $35 million at $3/share. With no debt, minimal royalties, and a tight share structure, management sees a path to $200–250 million in annual cash flow and a $1–2 billion valuation by decade’s end, driven by copper-heavy production and exploration upside that could double or triple their resources.

There’s been no shortage of positive news lately either. Just in the past few weeks, Blue Moon has:

Secured OTCQX uplisting for better U.S. trading access.

Delivered new resource estimate for NSG project in Norway.

Announced U.S. permitting milestone at Blue Moon California — approval to begin underground exploration and development. Management sees this as the first real permitting success tied to the GOP’s new critical metals strategy.

Secured permits for underground exploration/development at all three projects.

Bottom line: Blue Moon Metals is a compelling copper story at a time when the red metal is regaining momentum. Now trading on the OTCQX — the top tier of the OTC markets—under the symbol BMOOF, this is a company well worth your attention. Doug Casey and I are shareholders, which reflects the conviction we have in the story. Tune into our Experts Roundtable interview for the full conversation with management—where we unpack their strategy, challenges, and what’s next for this ambitious junior miner.