Special Guest Maxime Bernier: A fight for Canada's Future

This conversation surprised us.

You ever notice how people who speak plainly, act with conviction, and refuse to bow to fashionable lies tend to disappear from the public conversation? That’s not a coincidence. It’s the system working as intended.

Maxime Bernier is running for Prime Minister of Canada. He’s well-spoken, clear on principles, and refuses to bend the knee to woke ideology, globalist mandates, or economic lunacy. Naturally, he’s been blacklisted by the media and kept out of televised debates by arbitrary last-minute rule changes.

Why? Because when you're not morally or intellectually corrupt—and worse, you threaten the status quo—they pretend you don’t exist. They censor you not with smear campaigns, but with silence. Maxime doesn’t get invited on the CBC. He doesn’t get op-eds in the Globe and Mail. He gets locked out, because what he says resonates too deeply with people who still have a functioning bullshit detector.

As Doug Casey put it during our conversation:

“He’s approaching this from a philosophical point of view… That’s very unusual in a political party anywhere.”

Maxime is the only national leader in Canada who opposed the COVID hysteria while it was happening, not two years later when it was safe. He’s the only one openly calling for an end to mass immigration, the abolition of corporate welfare, withdrawal from the Paris Accord, and a real budget-balancing plan—not fantasyland economics and virtue signaling.

And like Ron Paul in the U.S., he’s dismissed as “unelectable” precisely because he stands for ideas that would win if the playing field weren’t rigged.

As I told him on the show:

“You seem to be the only person in this race who isn’t morally and intellectually corrupt. That makes you dangerous—and they know it.”

Doug and I didn’t know what to expect from the interview, but by the end, we both agreed: This is the man Canadians should vote for.

If you’re Canadian, there is a chance to make your vote count. Vote for Maxime and all the People’s Party of Canada candidates to send a message.

And if you're not Canadian, listen to this conversation anyway. What’s happening in Canada is happening everywhere. Maxime’s fight is a proxy for the one we’re all in, whether we like it or not.

Be sure to listen and pass it along…



