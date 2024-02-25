What are the odds that a nukes get used in again in the next 5 years?

Join us at https://www.crisisinvesting.com for special reports and updates.

Chapters: 00:00 Intro Nina Simone's Birthday (00:00:20) Discussion about the omission of Nina Simone from a list of influential black individuals and personal anecdotes about her music.

Doug's Time in Rhodesia (00:03:50) Anecdotes about Doug Casey's time in Rhodesia, including experiences during the war, visiting historical sites, and encountering unusual situations.

Rhodesia's Transition to Zimbabwe (00:11:59) Discussion about the transition of Rhodesia to Zimbabwe, the impact on the white population, and the changing dynamics of the region.

Potential Use of Nuclear Weapons (00:20:53) Speculation on the possibility of nuclear weapons being used in the future, considering changes in technology and the mindset of government officials.

Concerns About US Passport (00:23:38) Debate about the value and implications of holding a US passport, particularly in light of current immigration surges.

Transporting Gold Coins (00:24:29) Advice on using gold coins for travel, including strategies for carrying them discreetly and potential issues with customs.

Moving to Uruguay Without Fluency in Spanish (00:27:14) Discussion about the challenges and potential solutions for a 66-year-old American planning to move to Uruguay without fluency in Spanish.

The accent of the brits (00:29:02) Discussion on the difficulty of understanding accents while traveling and encountering people from different regions.

New Hampshire's tax situation (00:29:55) Conversation about the real estate taxes and lack of sales tax and income tax in New Hampshire.

NATO training exercise (00:30:52) Discussion on the NATO training exercise and the escalation of tensions with Russia.

Investing in defense companies (00:32:16) Debate on the ethical considerations of investing in defense companies and the potential financial gains.

Shutdown of First Quantum's copper mine (00:34:58) Analysis of the shutdown of a copper mine in Panama and the political risks associated with mining investments.

Wealth inequality and individual freedoms (00:36:37) Opinions on addressing wealth inequality while preserving individual freedoms and the tension between personal freedom and collective action.

Climate change rebuttal (00:41:14) Brief discussion of CO2 and climate change alarmists.

Military rifle platform change (00:46:20) Opinions on the military's change in infantry rifle platform and its potential investment implications.

China's market regulations (00:49:39) Thoughts on China's ban on short selling and market regulations, and the potential distortions created by such measures.