Play Hunger Games For Citizenship?

In this episode of Doug Casey's Take, Doug and I start with a story that sounds like satire: the Department of Homeland Security is reportedly exploring a reality TV-style game show where migrants compete for U.S. citizenship. Doug’s response?

“Maybe in the direction of Squid Game or Running Man. That would be... appropriate.”

From there, we follow the thread of politics and spectacle merging. Trump, once the king of reality TV, is now surrounded by a web of questionable financial deals that stretch from meme coins to sovereign wealth funds. There’s a $40 million licensing deal with Amazon for a Melania documentary. A $2 billion stablecoin project backed by Abu Dhabi. A donated Qatari jet supposedly earmarked for his presidential library.

Doug’s take?

“It’s a great scam... a completely legal and above-board way to get a payoff.”

We talk about how corruption isn’t just inevitable in politics—it might be the only thing that allows anything functional to happen.

“Corruption is necessary when you have too many laws. If you want to get rid of corruption, get rid of the laws that make it necessary.”

We also dive into monetary resets. Gold, silver, China’s workaround to dollar trade, the possibility of a dual-currency U.S. system, and the sovereign wealth fund playbook. Doug speculates the U.S. could start moving federal assets into play:

“The assets of the U.S. government are dead money... they’re probably going to trade them for the national debt or liabilities.”

We cover silver’s upside potential, his thoughts on Deadwood and Firefly, and even the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act—now paused until August 2025.

“We’re not the world’s policeman. We shouldn’t enforce our moral values on other countries.”

And finally, we circle back to the question many are now asking: is the dollar system in terminal decline?

“Before this is over, we’re probably going to see a big war. You don’t want to own paper money when that happens.”

If you want to hear the full conversation, it's all in the episode.

And if you want to ask questions for future episodes, join us inside The Phyle—our private group for Paid Crisis Investing subscribers.

-Matt

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:14 Reality TV Show for Migrants

02:10 Government and Entertainment Merger

05:09 Trump's Financial Ventures

07:47 Corruption in Government

16:03 Privatization and Sovereign Wealth Fund

20:06 Questions from the Community

20:20 Analyzing Silver Investments

23:18 Discussing Popular TV Shows

27:09 Legalizing Bribery for American Companies

30:52 China's Economic Strategies and Global Impact

36:49 Future of Global Currencies

38:48 Podcast Recommendations and Closing Remarks