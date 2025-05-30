They're Coming For Your Retirement Funds

In this latest episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I cover some alarming developments regarding pension funds. The UK government has openly admitted it has the power to force pension funds into buying British bonds—a scenario Doug believes is not only inevitable but soon coming to America and Canada. As I put it, governments will pitch it as "the patriotic thing to do," but Doug warns, "of course, it's all gonna go to zero."

“The state needs money, and it's gotta come from somewhere. And that somewhere is you.”

We also dive into the implications of increasing female dominance in political leadership, which Doug views with notable skepticism:

“All of them, with very few exceptions, are horrible collectivist war mongers.”

On morality, Doug explores the nature of evil, framing politics itself as inherently destructive:

“This is one reason why politics and the state are evil: you have people doing things with other people's lives and property.”

The conversation moves to practical solutions, with Doug advising on how to insulate yourself from the coming pension crisis:

“Set up a corporation and have it invest in something solid like real estate outside the US—that'll insulate you.”

We tackle listener questions, covering Plan B residency strategies, global investment opportunities, and Doug’s reflections on the common regrets of the ultra-successful:

“You have wealth and power, but it doesn't solve cosmic problems. You still have to live with what you've done.”

Finally, we discuss strategic asset allocation amid economic turmoil and Doug’s perspective on commodities and gold:

“I've been buying gold consistently my entire adult life… cyclically, commodities can be exactly the place to be.”

Join us for this candid conversation as we prepare for what's ahead.

– Matt

00:00 Introduction and Member Questions Overview

00:16 Government Control Over Pension Funds

02:08 Women in Power and Economic Policies

04:42 Strategies for Financial Security

05:59 Plan B: Citizenship and Residency Investments

11:58 Defining Evil and the Role of the State

17:50 Common Complaints of the Elite

23:37 Investment Insights: Silver to Sugar Index

25:41 Market Dynamics and Investment in Silver

26:17 Real Estate Opportunities in Japan and Demographic Challenges

28:56 Technological Innovations and Geopolitical Implications

32:29 Relocating within the US: Factors to Consider

38:01 Investment Strategies and Portfolio Management

46:45 Exploring South American Retirement Spots

54:36 Final Thoughts and Weekend Speculations

