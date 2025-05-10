Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

What Will the World Look Like In 2028?

May 10, 2025
In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I tackle questions from our Phyle members, the private community of Crisis Investing subscribers, peering into the turbulent world of 2028.

Doug doesn’t paint a rosy picture: a collapsing economy with crashing stock and real estate markets, soaring interest rates, and unemployment spiking, paving the way for a Democratic win in the next election. He predicts Africa emerging as a hotspot for wars, with the U.S. likely meddling, while the dollar’s role in global trade crumbles as a “hot potato” nobody wants, sparking a currency crisis and potential exchange controls.

We also cover other important topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:

  • The U.S.-China decoupling’s failure to bring manufacturing home.

  • Why Israel’s $4 billion annual U.S. aid shapes policy more than Arab or Chinese influence.

  • The risks of holding retirement savings in Canadian RRSPs or U.S. 401ks.

  • How to invest in Buenos Aires real estate for capital preservation.

  • Why World Bank commodity price forecasts are “worthless.”

  • Doug’s process for writing novels with John Hunt, including real-life passport scams.

As part of the discussion, Doug delivers a keen observation: flaunting wealth with luxury goods like $20,000 Rolexes invites resentment, as a “bifurcation of rich and poor” fuels class warfare in a politicized economy.

Timestamps (from Youtube):

00:00 Introduction and Community Questions

00:17 Global Political Landscape in 2028

01:03 Economic Predictions and Market Trends

03:28 US Dollar and Global Trade

04:36 China-US Decoupling

08:22 Investment Strategies and Gold

13:02 Foreign Influence in US and Canada

19:30 Retirement and Financial Planning

25:42 World Bank and Commodity Prices

30:22 Resentment Towards the Wealthy

31:54 Luxury Goods Scandal

33:21 Class Warfare and Resentment

35:11 Writing Novels with John Hunt

39:18 Schizophrenia and Negative Voices

41:21 Government as the Real Enemy

43:30 Founding Fathers and Modern Technology

46:01 Future of America and Natural Law

47:27 Investing in Buenos Aires Real Estate

49:06 Challenges of Starting a Bank

52:20 Weaponizing Maternal Instincts

54:36 Trust Issues with Gold Storage

57:40 Conclusion and Upcoming Projects

P.S. In this episode, Doug Casey emphasizes gold’s critical role for those “ignorant” of its power to safeguard wealth amid a potential dollar “currency crisis.” But while Doug always recommends holding physical gold as part of a long-term portfolio, he also views gold stocks as a way to amplify returns. That’s why a significant portion of our Crisis Investing portfolio is focused on these stocks—most of them held by Doug himself. A recent issue featured a top-tier gold producer: high-margin, unhedged, operating in secure regions, and maintaining streamlined costs. We see it as a core holding in this gold bull cycle.

