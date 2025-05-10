What Will the World Look Like In 2028?

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I tackle questions from our Phyle members, the private community of Crisis Investing subscribers, peering into the turbulent world of 2028.

Doug doesn’t paint a rosy picture: a collapsing economy with crashing stock and real estate markets, soaring interest rates, and unemployment spiking, paving the way for a Democratic win in the next election. He predicts Africa emerging as a hotspot for wars, with the U.S. likely meddling, while the dollar’s role in global trade crumbles as a “hot potato” nobody wants, sparking a currency crisis and potential exchange controls.

We also cover other important topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:

The U.S.-China decoupling’s failure to bring manufacturing home.

Why Israel’s $4 billion annual U.S. aid shapes policy more than Arab or Chinese influence.

The risks of holding retirement savings in Canadian RRSPs or U.S. 401ks.

How to invest in Buenos Aires real estate for capital preservation.

Why World Bank commodity price forecasts are “worthless.”

Doug’s process for writing novels with John Hunt, including real-life passport scams.

As part of the discussion, Doug delivers a keen observation: flaunting wealth with luxury goods like $20,000 Rolexes invites resentment, as a “bifurcation of rich and poor” fuels class warfare in a politicized economy.

Timestamps (from Youtube):

00:00 Introduction and Community Questions

00:17 Global Political Landscape in 2028

01:03 Economic Predictions and Market Trends

03:28 US Dollar and Global Trade

04:36 China-US Decoupling

08:22 Investment Strategies and Gold

13:02 Foreign Influence in US and Canada

19:30 Retirement and Financial Planning

25:42 World Bank and Commodity Prices

30:22 Resentment Towards the Wealthy

31:54 Luxury Goods Scandal

33:21 Class Warfare and Resentment

35:11 Writing Novels with John Hunt

39:18 Schizophrenia and Negative Voices

41:21 Government as the Real Enemy

43:30 Founding Fathers and Modern Technology

46:01 Future of America and Natural Law

47:27 Investing in Buenos Aires Real Estate

49:06 Challenges of Starting a Bank

52:20 Weaponizing Maternal Instincts

54:36 Trust Issues with Gold Storage

57:40 Conclusion and Upcoming Projects

P.S. In this episode, Doug Casey emphasizes gold’s critical role for those “ignorant” of its power to safeguard wealth amid a potential dollar “currency crisis.” But while Doug always recommends holding physical gold as part of a long-term portfolio, he also views gold stocks as a way to amplify returns. That’s why a significant portion of our Crisis Investing portfolio is focused on these stocks—most of them held by Doug himself. A recent issue featured a top-tier gold producer: high-margin, unhedged, operating in secure regions, and maintaining streamlined costs. We see it as a core holding in this gold bull cycle.