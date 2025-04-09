“National security is bullshit.”
That’s Doug Casey’s blunt assessment of the rationale behind Trump’s trillion-dollar defense budget and sweeping tariffs. In this episode, Doug and I unpack what’s really behind “Liberation Day,” why China is being targeted, and how it’s all pushing us toward economic chaos—and possibly war.
Doug doesn’t hold back:
“They should never have changed it from the War Department to the Defense Department. These people never like to call anything by what it is.”
We also get into:
Why gold’s massive price jump is just the beginning
Why Doug won’t touch stocks or bonds right now
How Trump’s economic policies mirror China’s authoritarian model
Why ESG and DEI could quietly be on the chopping block
And the grim parallels between today and the lead-up to WWII
If you want raw, unfiltered insight into the political and financial powder keg we're living in, this one’s for you.
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:08 The Trump Economic Plan and Tariffs
00:50 National Security Debate
03:23 Defense Spending and Priorities
04:32 China's Economic Power
05:27 US Manufacturing Challenges
07:48 Tariffs and Trade Deficits
08:52 Global Trade Dynamics
10:45 US Foreign Policy and Military Actions
17:16 Ukraine Conflict and US Involvement
22:32 Impact of Drone Strikes on Russia
25:06 The Trump Regime and Anti-Woke Sentiments
27:13 Impact of Tariffs on Manufacturing
29:01 Liberation Day and Economic Consequences
34:27 Stock Market and Investment Strategies
36:00 Gold and Financial Chaos
41:40 National Security and Global Order
44:29 Final Thoughts and Viewer Engagement
