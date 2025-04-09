Playback speed
“National Security Is Bullshit.”

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#380]
Matt Smith
Apr 09, 2025
Transcript

“National security is bullshit.”

That’s Doug Casey’s blunt assessment of the rationale behind Trump’s trillion-dollar defense budget and sweeping tariffs. In this episode, Doug and I unpack what’s really behind “Liberation Day,” why China is being targeted, and how it’s all pushing us toward economic chaos—and possibly war.

Doug doesn’t hold back:

“They should never have changed it from the War Department to the Defense Department. These people never like to call anything by what it is.”

We also get into:

  • Why gold’s massive price jump is just the beginning

  • Why Doug won’t touch stocks or bonds right now

  • How Trump’s economic policies mirror China’s authoritarian model

  • Why ESG and DEI could quietly be on the chopping block

  • And the grim parallels between today and the lead-up to WWII

If you want raw, unfiltered insight into the political and financial powder keg we're living in, this one’s for you.

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:08 The Trump Economic Plan and Tariffs

00:50 National Security Debate

03:23 Defense Spending and Priorities

04:32 China's Economic Power

05:27 US Manufacturing Challenges

07:48 Tariffs and Trade Deficits

08:52 Global Trade Dynamics

10:45 US Foreign Policy and Military Actions

17:16 Ukraine Conflict and US Involvement

22:32 Impact of Drone Strikes on Russia

25:06 The Trump Regime and Anti-Woke Sentiments

27:13 Impact of Tariffs on Manufacturing

29:01 Liberation Day and Economic Consequences

34:27 Stock Market and Investment Strategies

36:00 Gold and Financial Chaos

41:40 National Security and Global Order

44:29 Final Thoughts and Viewer Engagement

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
