“National security is bullshit.”

That’s Doug Casey’s blunt assessment of the rationale behind Trump’s trillion-dollar defense budget and sweeping tariffs. In this episode, Doug and I unpack what’s really behind “Liberation Day,” why China is being targeted, and how it’s all pushing us toward economic chaos—and possibly war.

Doug doesn’t hold back:

“They should never have changed it from the War Department to the Defense Department. These people never like to call anything by what it is.”

We also get into:

Why gold’s massive price jump is just the beginning

Why Doug won’t touch stocks or bonds right now

How Trump’s economic policies mirror China’s authoritarian model

Why ESG and DEI could quietly be on the chopping block

And the grim parallels between today and the lead-up to WWII

If you want raw, unfiltered insight into the political and financial powder keg we're living in, this one’s for you.

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:08 The Trump Economic Plan and Tariffs

00:50 National Security Debate

03:23 Defense Spending and Priorities

04:32 China's Economic Power

05:27 US Manufacturing Challenges

07:48 Tariffs and Trade Deficits

08:52 Global Trade Dynamics

10:45 US Foreign Policy and Military Actions

17:16 Ukraine Conflict and US Involvement

22:32 Impact of Drone Strikes on Russia

25:06 The Trump Regime and Anti-Woke Sentiments

27:13 Impact of Tariffs on Manufacturing

29:01 Liberation Day and Economic Consequences

34:27 Stock Market and Investment Strategies

36:00 Gold and Financial Chaos

41:40 National Security and Global Order

44:29 Final Thoughts and Viewer Engagement