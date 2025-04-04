Playback speed
Frank Giustra Knows: Gold, War, and the Coming Reset

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#379]
Frank Giustra
Apr 04, 2025
Doug and I just wrapped a killer conversation with our longtime friend Frank Giustra. If you don’t know Frank, he’s been a major force in mining and finance for decades—he’s made huge calls, founded Lionsgate, and sits on the board of the International Crisis Group. Bottom line: when Frank talks, smart people listen.

This episode goes deep and wide. A few highlights:

  • [00:04:00] Frank explains why he’s looking seriously at Uruguay and Argentina as geopolitical lifeboats—and why the average person has no idea how bad things could get.

  • [00:10:00] We break down Trump’s foreign policy, the “spheres of influence” model, and how it mirrors the post-WWII world order.

  • [00:35:00] Tariffs, trade wars, and Trump’s economic gamble—Frank calls out the risks to the MAGA base and the U.S. consumer.

  • [00:39:00] Gold’s new role in the coming global monetary reset: Frank lays out the math behind $11K, $20K, and even higher price targets if gold backs a new system.

  • [00:58:00] Why the juniors still aren’t moving—despite $3,000 gold—and what’s really holding the mining sector back.

  • [01:08:00] The projects Frank’s betting on right now, including one in Botswana he calls one of the best he’s ever seen.

  • [01:13:00] The coming wave of AI and robotics—Frank says it’s not just another revolution, it’s the end of history as we know it.

  • [01:24:00] Why Africa’s becoming the new geopolitical battleground for critical minerals—and how Saudi, China, Russia, and the U.S. are playing dirty.

This episode is loaded. Markets, geopolitics, gold, AI, mining, and how to think clearly in chaotic times. If you want sugar-coated takes, look elsewhere. If you want to hear what guys with skin in the game are thinking and doing—you’re in the right place.

Listen in. Let us know what you think. And if you’re not positioned for what’s coming… you’re already behind.

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
