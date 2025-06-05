Will Trump Last All Four Years?

In this episode of Doug Casey's Take, Doug and I dug into the real drivers behind Trump's reshoring agenda. Spoiler: it's not about jobs or prosperity—it's about gearing up for war. Trump doesn't talk about building refrigerators; he talks about AI, "big things," and most of all, military equipment.

But Doug sees the fundamental contradiction here. The U.S. controls about 75% of the world's armament trade, yet our supply chains run through China—our supposed enemy.

Doug also calls out the bigger picture—this is all happening without any coherent plan. As he put it, Trump "makes you feel like a pinball being bounced around" because of his "having absolutely no philosophical core or no understanding of economics whatsoever." Doug sees it for what it is: chaos without economic philosophy, just erratic policymaking.

Doug also rightly notes that:

More and more wealth is being directed into the coffers of the U.S. government, which is increasingly bankrupt.

Regardless, if this economic powder keg blows—and Doug thinks it's baked in—Trump will probably become the fall guy. Won't matter if it's his fault (though, in some ways, it absolutely will be). Tariffs, inflation, weaponized databases, and Palantir will all be his legacy. When the collapse comes, financial or geopolitical, don't be shocked if the red hats quietly disappear.

We also cover other important topics our paid subscribers asked about, including:

How Palantir’s role in Gaza’s targeting system foreshadows U.S. social credit scores.

The risks of a financial earthquake as markets teeter on Federal Reserve money creation.

Why Russia’s response to Ukraine’s drone attack could target military HQs with hypersonic missiles.

The irony of a Harvard ethics professor fired for fabricating data.

How William F. Buckley’s prolific legacy contrasts with his prickly encounter over a pot-smoking anecdote.

Why the 19th Amendment and democracy’s “mob rule” produce low-quality leaders.

The historical pivots of Dunkirk’s evacuation and the Battle of Midway’s accidental U.S. victory.

Timestamps (from Youtube):

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:08 Trump's Reshoring Agenda

01:20 Chaos in Trump's Policies

02:04 US Armament Trade and China Relations

03:28 Sovereign Wealth Fund and Economic Insanity

04:48 Trump's Popularity and Deep State Opposition

07:22 Palantir and Privacy Concerns

12:47 Financial Markets and Potential Collapse

14:58 Russia-Ukraine Conflict

18:01 Harvard Professor Scandal

21:32 William F. Buckley's Legacy

26:12 Journalistic Attitudes Towards Gold and Debt Crisis

27:44 Media Bubble and Bad Judgment

30:06 The 19th Amendment and Democracy

36:17 Historical Events: Dunkirk and Midway

43:12 Current Events and Political Climate

50:44 Concluding Thoughts and Membership Information

