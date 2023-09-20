The War on MisInformation

The temperature is rising, but it’s not global warming. It’s the long arm of petty tyrants putting the squeeze on free speech in an effort to, of course, protect free speech.

Today’s Episode:

To celebrate our Youtube suspension, today’s episode is about the expanding war on “misinformation” and what it means for the future.