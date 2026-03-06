Market Crash Incoming?

Most people are still acting like this latest confrontation with Iran is just another headline that will come and go.

Doug doesn’t see it that way.

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, we start with the growing conflict in the Gulf and why Doug thinks the market is badly underestimating the seriousness of what’s unfolding. We talk about why a geopolitical shock like this could be the pin that finally pricks an already overinflated financial bubble… and why shared pain, especially in the stock market, is often what finally wakes people up to a crisis that was already there.

From there, we cover a wide range of subscriber questions, including Paraguay as a place to live or invest, what makes a good dividend stock in a deteriorating monetary environment, buying land or property in Uruguay and Argentina, whether this war could derail the bull market in gold miners, and what Doug really means when he says gold could stop being a speculative asset and become money again.

We also get into a bigger question that doesn’t come up often enough: ethics. What does it actually mean to act ethically? That part of the conversation ended up being one of the most interesting in the whole episode.

If you want a clearer sense of how Doug is thinking about war, markets, gold, South America, and how to conduct yourself when the world gets more unstable, this is an episode worth hearing.