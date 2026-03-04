This Is What A Crisis Looks Like!!

The Iran Strike That Changes Everything

Friday we talked about the possibility of the U.S. hitting Iran. Today we’re sitting here with the fact pattern: it happened.

And whatever you think of Iran, Israel, Trump, the “bad guys,” the “good guys,” the slogans, the history, the theology, the pundits, the think tanks, and the chest-thumping… this is one of those moments where you can feel the world getting heavier.

Not because you “know” what happens next.

Because you don’t.

This is Pandora’s box territory.

1) The big problem: nobody knows what’s real

Doug made a point that should be obvious, but somehow isn’t: most “war news” is propaganda, misdirection, or rumor. You can plan your life on the assumption that a lot of what you’re hearing is distorted. That includes the numbers (missiles, drones, interceptors, casualties, “success”), and even the basic sequencing of events.

That doesn’t mean there are no data points. There are. But the further you get from hard facts, the more you’re swimming in narrative.

And narrative is a weapon.

2) War is economics, and the math is ugly

One of the clearest threads in our conversation was the cost asymmetry:

Cheap drones, cheap missiles, cheap harassment.

Versus insanely expensive interception and defense.

Multiply it by days, then weeks, then months.

That’s how you lose wars even when you have “more money.” You bleed yourself out paying $3 million to stop a $10,000 problem.

And now we’re hearing talk about escorting shipping, government-backed “insurance,” and running destroyers through a narrow choke point. That’s not a chess move. That’s putting valuable pieces where they can be swarmed.

3) The Strait of Hormuz is not just “oil”

Most people hear “Hormuz” and think gas prices.

That’s part of it. But it’s bigger. It’s a central artery for global trade, and we talked about how disruptions hit second-order systems fast, including inputs tied to food production (fertilizers), and downstream shocks in everything from shipping insurance to regional stability.

This is why the “we’re energy independent so it doesn’t matter” line is naive. In a globally priced commodity world, you don’t get to opt out.

4) The scariest part: escalation logic

As our friend, Michael Yon says, “Wars grow”. That’s what they do.

You don’t get to “start a little war” and then politely call it off when the reaction gets inconvenient. Once you punch a country in the face, you’ve changed the incentives, the pride dynamics, the domestic politics, and the retaliation menu.

We talked about the “declare victory and go home” option, but we also talked about why it gets harder to do that once things break, bases get hit, assets get damaged, and the story becomes personal.

And then there’s the modern pattern that used to be taboo: targeting leaders. Once that becomes normalized, you shouldn’t be surprised when the other side decides the same rules apply.

5) The new battlefield: data centers and financial plumbing

There was a detail in this conversation that I think people will look back on later as a preview of the next era.

When data infrastructure becomes strategic infrastructure, it becomes a target.

We talked about attacks that allegedly hit data centers tied to services that governments and banks lean on. Suddenly it’s not “war over there.” It’s phones not working. Cards failing. Systems going offline. Airports disrupted. Daily life gets weird fast.

This is what modern fragility looks like.

6) Meanwhile, markets are doing what markets do

Markets have this habit of staying calm… until they don’t.

Doug and I weren’t sitting here calling for an immediate stock market crater. What we were saying is:

The under-owned stuff (gold, silver, miners) is still under-owned.

The general public is not positioned for a real re-pricing.

Oil risk looks asymmetric if this spins out.

Doug mentioned looking at oil exposure and also pointed to dividend-paying names already on our list (Petrobras, Ecopetrol).

And we talked about something else that matters: if you get a broad market collapse on top of geopolitical chaos, it stacks problems. That’s when “unpredictable” turns into “historic.”

7) “The Greater Depression” and why people can’t see the crisis they’re in

This part hit me.

People hear “depression” and expect one obvious shared experience. Something you can point to on TV. A moment everyone remembers.

But most real decline doesn’t arrive like that. It creeps in. It looks like:

the dollar buying less year after year,

people raiding their retirement accounts just to stay afloat,

the average car on the road getting older and older,

the cost of basic life outrunning wages,

and the state consuming a bigger and bigger share of the economy.

Doug’s point was simple: technology raises living standards over time, which masks how much governments have expanded and how much debt has replaced real prosperity.

Then we went into the darker side of it: the COVID era taught us how quickly people will comply when fear is marketed well and socially reinforced. That’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s an observation about herd behavior.

Where this leaves you

If you’re looking for certainty, you won’t get it from anyone. Not from us. Not from the press. Not from government. Not from Twitter. Not from “experts.”

What you can do is keep your eyes open and stop waiting for a shared “flashbulb moment” to tell you the crisis is real.

Because the Middle East can reach out and touch everybody if this keeps escalating.

One more thing: portfolio access + questions

If you want to see what Doug actually owns and what we’re doing in the Crisis Investing portfolio, that’s inside the paid subscription at CrisisInvesting.com.

And if you want your question prioritized on the podcast, ask it in the subscriber group chat (or in the Phyle community).

00:00 War Breaks Out

01:33 Bases Everywhere

03:19 Fog of War

05:20 Costly Interceptors

05:59 Why Are We Involved

08:17 Israel and US Aid

11:29 Religious End Times

15:33 Iran Strikes Back

17:26 Negotiations Then Attack

24:09 Strait of Hormuz Risks

25:19 Escorts and Escalation

28:11 Cyber and Infrastructure

30:02 Who Hit the Refineries

30:38 False Flags and Mossad Claims

31:47 Fifteen Shootdown Mystery

33:48 Casualties and Interceptor Costs

35:07 Boots on Ground and Kurds

37:32 Markets Gold and Oil Plays

41:44 Why People Miss Crises

49:29 Greater Depression Timeline

50:13 How Iran War Ends

50:59 Assassinations and Nuclear Risk

54:12 Wrap Up and Audience Questions