Our Portfolio Booms While Things Fall Apart

In today’s episode, Doug goes further than most people are willing to go in public: he argues Trump can be charming and effective and still be dangerous—because he doesn’t operate from a moral or philosophical center.

We dig into the weird split-screen reality where Trump will savage someone in public, then play nice in private… and what that says about the incentives driving this whole moment.

If you’ve been cheering deportations but haven’t thought through what a “bag-and-grab” culture becomes when the political winds shift, this conversation is for you.

And then we pivot from street-level power to monetary reality—because while the media fixates on the daily outrage cycle, the dollar is quietly bleeding out and metals are screaming something big.

Gold is at fresh all-time highs (we talk about $5,280), silver is over $100 (we cite $113), and the public still isn’t participating the way a true mania would look. Doug’s take: this isn’t a “bubble”—it’s a new equilibrium forming as central banks dump dollars and reach for the only reserve asset that isn’t someone else’s liability.

The actionable part: we explain why the real asymmetry isn’t in the metal—it’s in the miners. Our Crisis Investing portfolio is up about 20% in the last month, with individual names up as much as ~65%, and Doug’s argument is that the move still hasn’t matched what higher metal prices will do to earnings, buybacks, dividends, and ultimately institutional attention. (He repeats the old rule that matters: be right, sit tight.)

If this episode hits a nerve - especially the Minneapolis/ICE segment—come back for the Friday Q&A. Doug expects pushback, and honestly, it’ll be a good test of whether people can argue the facts without losing their cool or surrendering their principles.