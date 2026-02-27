This week on Doug Casey’s Take: scammers, “crappy little” mining stocks, and a war nobody’s pricing in

We open with a blunt warning: scammers are impersonating Doug and me on Substack and pitching a fake “mentorship program” with urgency, deadlines, and some “proprietary” investment platform.

It’s not us.

We will never DM you out of the blue to invite you into a business opportunity, a funding program, or anything like that. If you see it, assume it’s a scam and ignore it.

From there, the conversation goes where it usually goes with Doug: straight into the real world.

Here’s what we cover

The mining stock party : Doug thinks this bull market still has a lot of runway because the public and institutions still aren’t in the trade. Gold and mining-stock ownership is at multi-decade lows, and the “promo machine” that used to dominate past bull markets is basically missing.

Why private placements can be the best way to speculate (for accredited investors): no bid/ask pain, often a discount, and a warrant. Doug gives a concrete example (Midnight Sun) and explains why we’re expanding private placement coverage for VIP members.

Business advice that’s actually useful : forget “make money online” fantasies and “be an influencer” as a career plan. We talk about why most influencer success is a mirage, and why real businesses start with solving real problems for real customers.

Buying a boring business : how to think about acquiring a cash-flowing local service business (and why owner financing and boomer retirements matter).

Plan B countries : English-speaking options, why the language barrier is usually overrated, and Doug’s take on Chile as a place to live.

Gold being “overextended” : Doug’s response to the “five standard deviations” argument—and why he thinks gold stocks can still make sense even after a big move.

Glyphosate : a candid “here’s what I’ve heard from someone who actually studies this” take, plus some practical notes on food quality in Uruguay/Argentina.

And then… Iran: Doug doesn’t sugarcoat it. We talk about how wars start, who decides, why it’s often timed around markets, and why this one could spiral fast.

Quick reminder on subscriptions

If you’re a paid subscriber (especially VIP), you already know why this matters: the best opportunities—and the best risk management—show up before the crowd notices. If you’re on the fence, this episode is a good sample of what you’re actually getting when you upgrade.

And again: if someone messages you claiming to be us with a “special program,” it’s a fake.