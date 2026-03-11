Everyone Is Acting Like This Will Blow Over

The market still looks way too calm.

That’s really the heart of this episode. Doug and I get into the widening conflict with Iran, the strange gap between what’s actually happening on the ground and what markets still seem willing to shrug off, and why that disconnect may not last much longer.

We talk through the way these crises usually unfold. At first, people dismiss them. Then they tell themselves the worst is already over. Then, almost all at once, the public mood changes and the panic starts. By then, the easy opportunities to prepare are usually gone.

In this conversation, we look at what a longer conflict could mean in practical terms. Not just for oil prices, but for shipping lanes, fertilizer, food costs, supply chains, paper-market interventions, and the growing likelihood of government responses that make everything worse rather than better. Doug also talks about the kinds of trades he’s looking at in this environment, why he thinks certain commodities still look cheap, and why he remains deeply skeptical that Washington can manage any of this without creating even bigger distortions.

We also get into the information war that surrounds every major conflict. Casualties, motives, timelines, official statements, media narratives, all of it becomes harder to trust once the shooting starts. That matters because when people are operating off bad information, they misread risk. And right now, a lot of people still seem to believe this will somehow stay contained, stay manageable, and stay far away from their daily lives.

Doug doesn’t buy that. Neither do I.

This episode is about what happens when a fragile global system gets hit with another real shock, and what that could mean for markets, for policy, and for ordinary Americans who still think this is just another overseas story that won’t touch them. We also talk about why it may make sense to prepare early, before the mood shifts, before the restrictions start, and before the government decides it has to “do something.”

If you want a clearer sense of where this could go next, and why the official calm may be masking something much more serious, this is worth listening to.