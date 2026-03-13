Skynet, The City of London & More

War, surveillance, capital flows, energy, travel, AI, state power. It’s all converging. Today’s conversation was one of those where everything seems disconnected on the surface, but it really isn’t.

We started with a Palantir military demo that looked less like normal defense technology and more like the early architecture of Skynet. What stood out wasn’t just the software itself. It was how calmly it was presented. A bland corporate interface, a few clicks, a “workflow,” and suddenly you’re talking about identifying targets, generating a course of action, and closing a kill chain from one system. That’s where this is going. The human role keeps shrinking. The machine role keeps expanding.

From there, we got into the broader reality that privacy is basically gone. Travel is turning into a fully monitored, biometric, corporate-state experience. Airports, facial recognition, border systems, phone tracking, data integration. Most people still act like this is coming someday. It’s already here.

We also talked about the AI buildout and why a lot of these giant data center projects may turn out to be capital destruction on a historic scale. The technology is real. But that does not mean every multibillion-dollar project being announced today will make economic sense. Quite the opposite. In markets like this, people tend to assume that because something is important, every investment attached to it must be a winner. That’s usually when the wreck comes.

On markets, Doug remains constructive on oil and gold, even while recognizing that parts of the resource space have already moved hard. We talked about how geopolitical tension could still send oil dramatically higher, why producers matter, and why smaller mining names can still have enormous torque if more money finally comes into the sector.

There was plenty more in this episode too: Cuba, travel, gold storage, stop losses, the insanity of modern tourism, and the kind of conspiracy narratives that encourage people to “trust the plan” instead of thinking clearly for themselves.

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00:00 Palantir Skynet Demo

04:24 Anthropic vs Pentagon

06:25 AI Data Center Bubble

10:19 Buenos Aires Round Table

12:59 Tourism Overcrowding

16:00 Air Travel Breaking Down

19:33 Biometrics and Travel Privacy

23:30 Lab Grown Gold Explained

25:54 Cuba Next on the List

28:17 Local Costs of Data Centers

30:04 Data Center Bubble

30:38 Offshore Gold Storage

32:44 City of London Myths

36:18 Oil Stocks and War

38:21 Gold Miners Strategy

41:42 Accessing Canadian Stocks

43:10 Stop Loss Debate

46:05 Uruguay as Safe Haven

49:16 Israel Iran Motives

53:07 Hardest Stocks to Analyze

55:05 Wealth Transfer Prep

56:35 Wrap Up and Next Week