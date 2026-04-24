Trump's Next Move

Doug and I started with Spirit Airlines, which may be the perfect symbol for the moment.

The company is in bankruptcy. It has a terrible reputation. The airline business is brutal. And now Trump apparently wants the government to step in with a $500 million rescue.

Doug’s reaction was simple: let it die.

That’s what bankruptcy is for. The planes don’t vanish. The routes don’t vanish. The useful employees don’t vanish. The assets move to somebody who can run them better.

Instead, the government wants warrants. If it “works,” the U.S. government becomes part-owner of an airline.

That isn’t capitalism. It’s state capitalism.

We also talked about Trump’s strange claim that he saved eight Iranian girls from execution — a story that appears to have come from bad information online. Doug’s concern wasn’t just that it was wrong. It was that Trump seems to operate inside a silo, fed by loyalists and social media, and then refuses to admit when he gets something wrong.

That kind of psychology is dangerous when there are carrier groups sitting off the coast of Iran.

From there we got into marijuana reclassification, the drug war, and culture. Doug’s position is consistent: drugs should be legal, but that doesn’t make them good. The drug problem is not really a legal problem. It’s a cultural one. People use drugs to escape reality, and you don’t fix that with more DEA raids.

We also answered some good listener questions.

One young listener asked whether economics or psychology matters more. Doug’s answer: both. Economics explains incentives and how the material world works. Psychology explains how people behave — and whether they can control themselves.

Another young man asked whether he should sell an investment property to fund his own version of The Preparation. Our advice: probably not. Don’t give up ground you’ve already gained. Start where you are. Take the EMT class. Join the boxing gym. Build skills without waiting for perfect conditions.

We also talked about Roth IRAs. Doug’s view is that gold and silver are savings vehicles, but a Roth is best used for productive assets that can grow dramatically. Peter Thiel’s famous Roth IRA is the extreme example: a small early investment in PayPal shares reportedly turned into billions after later investments in companies like Facebook and Palantir.

That’s the real power of the structure.

We also covered helium, tungsten, South African REITs, medical care overseas, and the Deep State. Tungsten was especially interesting — dense, strategic, military-useful, and heavily controlled by China. It’s exactly the kind of obscure critical mineral situation we like to study.

The episode ended with Barnum World, a movie about how politicians use vague slogans that sound good but don’t mean anything concrete. “Make America Great Again” is a perfect example. People fill in the blanks themselves — until reality intrudes.

This was a wide-ranging episode, but the point was clear: politics, psychology, money, and state power are blending together in dangerous ways.

Have a great weekend,

Matt

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00:00 Newsletter Pitch and Returns

01:21 VIP Deals and Roundtable

02:50 Spirit Airlines Bailout

04:44 Abolish FAA and TSA

05:48 Iranian Girls Tweet Controversy

08:12 Marijuana Rescheduling Debate

12:02 Economics vs Psychology Discipline

16:28 Intrapreneurship at Work

17:47 Invading Iran and Deep State

19:40 Best Healthcare Abroad

21:22 US Healthcare Reality

21:55 Where Gold Is Hoarded

23:33 Property Or Self Investment

27:06 Roth IRA Asset Choices

29:45 VIP Deal Minimums

30:27 Border Tech And Customs

31:55 Shareholder Voting Skepticism

33:13 Helium And Supply Limits

34:40 Tungsten And Critical Metals

36:56 South Africa REITs Debate

40:05 Barnum Statements In Politics

41:58 Wrap Up And Next Week