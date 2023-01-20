ChatGPT, Scapegoats, Elon Musk, and Travel Stories

Join Our new premium membership: Doug Casey’s Phyle. https://phyle.co
Here's the report from the Marine Corp Major Doug and I discussed: https://extramurosrevista.com/wp-cont...
If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list. It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here.
Join our email list to get Special reports and updates:
https://dougcasey.substack.com/about
Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey
Alternative channel https://vigilante.tv/c/doug_caseys_take/