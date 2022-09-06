Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Biden vs. MAGA?
0:00
-57:04

Biden vs. MAGA?

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Sep 06, 2022

If you like these podcasts, it's time to join our email list. It's quite possible that the censorship hammer will soon fall on us here. Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: https://dougcasey.substack.com/about Connect with us on Telegram: https://t.me/dougcasey #biden #joebiden #evil #government #bidenspeech #investing

Chapters

00:00:00 Biden’s Speech

4:56 Baiting or maybe false flag

9:36 assassination attempt

14:35 uranium

17:55 why not Central America

21:53 silver price prediction?

27:04 News sources

34:30 sudden adult death

36:52 book list instead of university

42:53 cabbages and kings

43:30 dummies guide to commodities futures?

45:20 Epstein

48:26 22 year old considers joining the military

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture