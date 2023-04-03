Why Isn't Biden Trying to Protect The Petrodollar? Plus, lots of Q&A

To learn more about our private member service, Doug Casey's Phyle visit https://phyle.co

**Impact of Trump's indictment on the US dollar [00:00:02]** Discussion on how Trump's indictment affects the perception of the US as a free country and the US dollar.

**Challenges of writing near-term science fiction [00:03:10]** Doug's novels and the challenges of writing near-term science fiction in a rapidly evolving world.

**Possibility of undercover agents in private group [00:07:01]** Discussion on the possibility of undercover agents in their private group and the expansion of government agencies.

**Labeling and Truth [00:10:08]** Discussion on the nature of truth and labeling oneself as an enemy of the state.

**Writing Near-Term Science Fiction [00:12:22]** Discussion on incorporating current events into Doug's novels and the challenges of writing near-term science fiction.

**Recommendation for a Place to Live [00:14:48]** Discussion on the challenges of finding a good place to live for trading and producing physical goods, and a recommendation for the Falkland Islands.

**Ragnar's books [00:20:17]** Discussion of Ragnar's books, including "New and Improved C4" and "Acquiring a New ID."

**Joel Skousen's book [00:21:02]** Opinions on Joel Skousen's book "Strategic Relocation" and his recommendations for the best places to live.

**Large cash position [00:23:36]** Advice for someone with a large cash position, including investing in gold and silver coins and stocks in the oil and resources fields.

**Robert Green's books [00:24:55]** Opinions on Robert Green's books "Mastery" and "48 Laws of Power."

**Designing a school curriculum [00:26:17]** Discussion of a future book on designing a school curriculum to equip the next generation for the future.

**The beginning of the end [00:28:29]** Discussion of the creation of the Fed and income tax in 1913 as a possible starting point for the cultural decline in the US.

**Various Topics [00:29:48]** The speakers discuss various topics such as the impact of past US presidents, network warfare, opting out of the system, gold prices, and the entertainment value of finance experts. They also touch on the idea of going to rich countries to become wealthy.

**Creating Wealth in Developing Countries [00:39:27]** Discussion on whether it's wiser to focus on developing countries with high potential to create wealth or to stay in the declining West.

**Why the Establishment Hates Trump [00:40:34]** Explanation of why the establishment hates Trump, including his cultural conservatism and nationalism.

**Obama vs. Trump [00:42:01]** Comparison of Obama and Trump as outsiders elected by Americans who wanted change.

**Mongolia [00:43:57]** Discussion on the economic opportunities and current state of Mongolia, including its main source of income from selling coal and copper.

**Parallel Societies [00:46:36]** Discussion on the formation of parallel societies and the potential for success in resisting socialist leaders using fascist tactics.

**Bricks Nations and the US Dollar [00:49:46]** Discussion on recent deals between China, France, Brazil, and other Asian countries, and the impact on the US dollar's reserve currency status.

**US-Saudi Relations [00:51:02]** Observations on the lack of vocal opposition from the US towards Saudi Arabia's violation of the petrodollar agreement, and the potential consequences for the US economy.

**Portfolio Allocation [00:56:07]** Advice on how to allocate capital among different stocks in a portfolio, based on risk assessment and understanding of each company.

**Topic: Ray Kurzweil and the Singularity [00:59:08]** Discussion about the utopian and dystopian versions of the singularity and transhumanism.

**Topic: Future changes [00:59:37]** The possibility of a big change that will radically and irreversibly change the world.

**Topic: Conclusion [00:59:50]** Closing remarks and end of the episode.