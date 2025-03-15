Trump's Economic Policies: A New World Order?

In this episode of Doug Casey’s Take, Doug and I tackle questions from our phyle members, starting with Donald Trump’s claim that the “EU was formed to rip off the U.S.” Doug doesn’t hold back, unpacking the real history of the EU—from its 1950s coal and steel roots to the bureaucratic beast it’s become with 50,000 employees in Brussels.

We also dive into Argentina’s economic puzzle, where inflation’s slowed but prices haven’t dropped, leaving Doug puzzled yet cautiously bullish on Buenos Aires real estate.

The conversation then turns to gold hitting $3,000 an ounce, Trump’s rumored Mar-a-Lago Accord to devalue the dollar, and why Doug says now’s the time to get your money out before foreign exchange controls kick in.

From there, we cover Europe’s shaky future—like EU leaders’ trillion-dollar military spending dream—plus Uruguay’s quiet stability and the rise of goldbacks as a currency idea.

Doug wraps up with thoughts on robots revolutionizing everything, water being a non-issue, and why Ukraine’s supposed mineral riches are just hype.

P.S. We touch only briefly upon the Mar-a-Lago Accord in this episode, but if you want to learn more, I put together a report where I do a deeper dive into how Trump’s team might pull this off—and what it could mean for your money. For example, did you know that around 64 million ounces (2,000 metric tons) of gold have flowed into the U.S. since December, nearly a quarter of America’s official reserves? I’m convinced this ties into Trump’s overall monetary and economic reset that’s afoot. Click here for details.