Get Ready For Trump’s Monetary Reset

A gold panic in London has Europe and the world wondering what’s next

Gold is on a tear - up 45% since 2024.

Since roughly November 2024, some “unknown” buyer in the US has purchased 2,000 metric tons - 64 million ounces.

That’s almost 25% of all the massive gold stockpile supposedly held by the US government.

Only a few institutions have pockets deep enough to buy 64 million ounces.

So whoever it is, this is a major player… and a signal something’s coming.

But there are a few disquieting things about this buyer.…

They don’t care about price… or making a short term profit.

They only care about one thing - you might call it gold’s oldest, traditional “use case.”

You see…

There are two ways to buy and sell gold.

In the futures market, traders paper-trade in and out of gold.

In this market, the gold never moves. Traders merely buy and sell paper claims on gold.

Then there’s the physical market where you can buy, sell - and take delivery of your gold.

So, why am I telling you this? And why should you care?

Because Team Trump knows it has to act decisively. The US is inching closer and closer to an economic and monetary Abyss.

To avoid the reckoning that’s been coming for over 40 years, radical new ideas are about to go into effect… the kind that bring massive changes to the existing order.

To remain in a key position of power, the US - led by Team Trump - is rolling out a radical plan to fix what’s wrong with US monetary policy.

To most people, this situation is hopelessly tangled and confusing. Every past administration since Reagan has thrown up their hands.

The political class has simply agreed to milk it for all the wealth they can get - refusing to make any attempt to right the ship of state.

Now, Trump has surrounded himself with his own cadre of wealthy, successful billionaires. The difference is…

Trump’s team really does have a workable plan to avoid The Abyss and bring about a new golden age for America.

So the first thing Trump’s team did was…

Spark a run on gold in London.

But - This Is Not A Story About Gold

Here’s what we know about the big buyer in the US…

Whoever it is, they are not looking to profit by exploiting the arbitrage between the futures market and the physical market.

This buyer wants physical delivery.

They don’t care about price.

As gold goes higher, the buyer keeps buying.

Add all that up, and there is only one buyer who doesn’t care about price or profit…

Who can demand physical delivery and who might want the safety gold brings in this time of historic geopolitical flux.

The US government wants its gold - either the Fed or the US Treasury. Of course, I can’t know for sure, but whoever it is…

Trump wants the gold from London inside the US as part of his plan.

So you can be sure the timing is no accident.

Trump isn’t dumb.

He understands debt and how to restructure his way out of bankruptcy.

He’s done it half a dozen times in his own life.

He knows what’s coming.

And he believes with unshakable confidence that he is the man for this hour of world history.

It’s hard to disagree.

In true Trump style, he has a plan to overhaul the role of the US dollar in world trade.

This will be by far the biggest thing to happen to the monetary system since August 15, 1971 - the day Nixon severed the dollar from gold…

But this is not a gold story.

This move by Trump’s Team is a signal something huge is coming - and it’s a lot bigger than just gold or money.

I think I‘ve discovered what it is.

Gold’s Real Value

Gold isn’t like any other asset.

Its real value has to do with something non-financial.

Gold is the only asset every government agrees on when systemic uncertainty rocks global markets.

These moments may only come once a century. But…

We are in the midst of one right now

When governments and the world’s monetary authorities need to calm a growing panic… they turn to gold.

It’s the one thing everyone agrees on.

That’s why the panic in London is so significant.

Starting in November, right after Trump’s victory, gold began fleeing London for the US.

The sheer quantity of gold purchased for delivery had people questioning if the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) would keep their promises…

Delivery delays went from two days to two months.

Here’s something else, almost all the gold leaving London was bound for New York.

That means someone high up on Wall Street and in the US government made a decision on Trump’s economic policy.

I think I may have discovered their plan.

The big buyer in the US has taken delivery of almost 30 million ounces - more than 10% of all the gold the US is said to own.

But here’s the thing…

Other Central Banks have been taking delivery for years now. China has been taking delivery for years… stockpiling and preparing.

Now, we’re about to find out what they’ve been preparing for…

If you pay attention to the markets like I do…

Something big is about to go down in the world’s monetary system.

The Coming Monetary Reset Will Revalue Gold

Gold is coming home to the US because it’s about to reclaim its historical role as an anchor of sanity in the monetary system.

Team Trump is preparing for a gold audit. By the time you read this it may be underway.

This audit may be interesting to the American people - so we all finally learn whether the US has what the government says we have…

But the real audience is other nations.

The other powers in the world like China, Russia and the BRICS nations want to know just how solvent (or insolvent) the US really is.

Because they want out of the current, US-led monetary order.

Trump knows a new monetary regime is coming - so he’s getting in a position to propose one.

It will be a system designed to build a bridge over The Abyss.

Trump isn’t just remonetizing gold because of other Central Banks buying…

Trump has a plan to monetize everything - and put the US back on a path of real wealth through productivity.

It’s a massive, ambitious vision - and the craziest part of this story is…

Trump got the idea for his economic and monetary masterstroke from the most unlikely source you can imagine.

He’s taking a page from the country most Americans think of as the arch-rival to the US.

Trump’s Golden Age

If you look at all US regimes till now - Biden’s especially - they all assumed monetary and trade policy were unsolvable problems.

So, they lined up and looted it as much as they could before the system went away.

The attitude of the entire political class on both sides of the aisle for decades has been:

“Well, we can’t fix trade, debt or deficits so we might as well profit off it before it collapses and disappears.”

It’s why the waste turned up by Team DOGE and Elon Musk is so refreshing.

Most Americans instinctively know their government is one huge con aimed at fleecing taxpayers.

The difference between any previous administrations and this Trump administration is…

Team Trump has a real plan to fix the debt… change the nature of the money being spent by the trillion (an unfathomable number)… and bring jobs home.

Trump’s plan is breathtaking in its scope - and it just might work.

If I’m right, this plan’s ultimate aim is to redraw the map of US supply chains - which will be great for investors in one beaten-down, unloved sector.

Of course, his critics will call him crazy. That won’t change.

But I have to say…

Team Trump’s plan is sober and ambitious - and it has a legitimate shot at working.

Right now, I don’t hear anyone else talking about it.

So, let me show you the pieces I’ve put together so far.

When you see the whole thing and think about it…

It makes a ton of sense. It’s a brilliant, ambitious plan to keep the US on top in the coming multi-polar world.

The bottom line is:

Trump is setting his sights on fixing problems so massive…

The outcome will affect almost everyone on earth. More importantly to you…

Trump’s plan will have a massive impact on everyone holding savings in US dollars.

If you’re unprepared, Trump’s plan will degrade your lifestyle.

But for those who are well-positioned…

What’s coming will feel like a new Golden Age.

The Appeal Of Radical New Ideas

A critical societal institution is being reimagined right before our eyes - our monetary system.

In The Fourth Turning, the authors talk about the emergence of seemingly crazy ideas at the end of a cycle of history.

Suddenly, the “insane” idea gets adopted with shocking speed and the new cycle begins.

It feels to me like that’s what’s coming.

In Crisis Investing, our podcasts, and elsewhere, Doug Casey and I talk a lot about money printing, unpayable debt, inflation, and the steady devaluation of our dollar savings.

This is what Doug has referred to as The Greater Depression. He’s been yelling into the void on this since the 1980s. No one in a position of power cares.

Everything up until now has looked like a slow moving train wreck. Until now.

Things are about to change radically so I’m alerting as many people as I can so you can be prepared.

Your family and your wealth may depend entirely on how well you grasp what Trump has in mind. So I’m going to keep this super-simple…

Trump’s plan is complex, but as long as you have a basic understanding you can make the right moves to protect yourself from what’s coming.

Doug has explained for years that America is approaching The Abyss. His warnings have largely fallen on deaf ears.

No matter who’s in office, the situation only got worse.

Eventually, the economy and the dollar will fall into this abyss taking American families and their future along with it

You cannot cheat the laws of mathematics. The reckoning must come.

It’s as if the Biden administration saw the abyss on the horizon and stomped on the accelerator – looting and pillaging what they could before the inevitable collapse came.

Frankly, I didn’t expect much better from the Trump Administration.

I was wrong.

It seems the Trump Administration is doing what has been unimaginable in previous administrations:

He’s taking responsibility and planning a trick maneuver to bridge the economic and financial abyss.

Will it work? No one knows.

But, I’m convinced Team Trump is going to try it. They’ve already set things in motion and now time will tell.

Succeed or fail, Trump’s plan will impact all of us and our investments.

I confess I’m delighted Team Trump sees the problem… has a plan to avoid the worst, and catapult the US to new prosperity.

But what they need to do will not come without pain. A LOT of pain.

If successful, Team Trump will remake global trade and the monetary order on a scale that dwarfs the Plaza Accords - and even the “Nixon Shock” of 1971.

Everyone knows the US system in its current form is doomed.

Something has to change.

Now, Team Trump is plotting to fix all these issues in one bold stroke.

He’s about to propose the biggest change to our monetary system in over 50 years.

The Trump plan goes beyond gold to address:

Unsustainable US debt

The Strategic Wealth of the US

Lack of good manufacturing jobs in the US

High trade imbalances and…

The fatal flaw in the US dollar that keeps it artificially strong and forces the US to keep printing and bailing out Wall Street

Revaluing gold to current market prices is just the first move.

The impact of Trump’s broader plan will reach to the very materials we use to construct our civilization.

This is something my mentor, Doug Casey, and I agree on:

A lot of money is going to flow into the companies tasked with getting the resources to carry out Trump’s vision.

At the end, I’ll reveal the dirt-cheap sector Doug is watching…

Bigger Than 1971…

Love him or hate him…

There is no figure in the world today on par with Donald Trump.

He’s a generational phenomenon. As a leader…

He is in a league of his own.

Whatever your view, Team Trump certainly is entertaining.

What the critics don’t notice is they are also serious-minded and professional about issues that matter…

So far, Trump and his team are acting like adults. In fact…

I would call these guys the ultimate realists.

The other thing about Trump no one gives him credit for is…

He knows enough about business to listen to the some of the smartest, already wealthy people who genuinely do understand how the US could get across the chasm of The Abyss - to a new Golden Age.

And that brings me to the brains behind Trump’s economic plan for the US and the world.

Trump’s nominee for chair of the Council of Economic Advisors is Dr. Stephen Miran and he’s the author of:

In November 2024, Miran published a paper titled:

"A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System."

I’ll come back to what this paper ultimately lays out…

The wild thing about this plan is…

The smartest people on Wall Street and in business see a way to restructure the US out of bankruptcy - and finally fix the fatal flaw in the US monetary system.

Here’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

"We're in the midst of a great realignment and of a Bretton Woods realignment coming in terms of global policy, global trade... I'd like to be part of it either on the inside or the out."

That’s why this video of Trump and Bessent in the Oval Office tipped me off that Trump is implementing Miran’s strategy.

These guys are serious and they know what they’re doing.

Who is Team Trump And Why Should You Care?

Bessent is a private man - a self-made billionaire with nothing to gain by being called into public office.

For now, I take him at his word that he wants to fix something deeply flawed within the American system - the same system that allowed him his success.

Maybe Bessent and Musk turn out to be self-serving bureaucrats…

But for now, it looks like they are sincere in their plan to fix the US and avoid letting the US fall into The Abyss.

If you want to understand what’s happening… why gold is fleeing London… and how this all fits together…

Go back to this video of Trump with Scott Bessent together in the Oval Office.

Around February 10th, this video of Bessent went viral, where he said.

“Within the next 12 months, we are going to monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet for the American people. We are going to put the assets to work.”

Bessent is no dummy.

He knows the fastest way to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet” is to…

Revalue gold.

This is the first move in the grand game Team Trump is playing.

Gold - which was already fleeing London since November - began leaving London for New York at an even more feverish pace.

So much gold left London so quickly - people got spooked.

Delays went from two days to two months.

Make no mistake…

When nations demand physical delivery of gold all at once…

It means something big is happening.

But Bessent’s cryptic remark to “put the assets to work” is not just about gold…

He’s planning a new monetary system - something like a Bretton Woods 3.0.

If the plan succeeds, it will not only “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet”...

It also frees the US from the burden of holding the world’s reserve currency. I’ll explain why that is the key in a moment - and what it means for you and your money…

Once again, the plan has a good shot at success.

To succeed, Trump will also have to create…

The United States Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF)

The man on Trump’s left in the video is Howard Lutnik - Trump’s Secretary of Commerce.

In a recent interview, Lutnik describes precisely what Team Trump plans to do with this SWF.

Here’s Lutnik on Trump’s plans to restructure US finances and protect hundreds of trillions of America’s wealth.

“We have a $6.5 trillion budget. We have $4.5 trillion of revenue… our total GDP, $29 trillion… and our debt, just under $37 trillion. We’re going to hell. What is the balance sheet of the United States of America? What’s everything we own? I think it’s worth $500 trillion. Okay Howard, can you make .25% - one-quarter of one percent - on it? We have land. And we have minerals. If we have $500 trillion and we can make a quarter of a percent… that’s a $1 trillion and a quarter a year.”

As CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnik is a Wall Street insider. If anyone knows how to monetize assets, it’s Lutnik and his people.

Wall Street has done little else for the last 50+ years except find things to financialize.

So, Bessent and Lutnik have been tasked by their boss to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet.”

Their solution?

The United States SWF or Sovereign Wealth Fund.

This SWF will remonetize not just gold - but every asset tied to the US: land… oil… mineral rights… everything.

All this will be added to the US balance sheet in the plus column.

The SWF changes the entire concept of US national wealth protection.

The crazy thing about this idea is that Trump got it from the playbook of America’s chief rival.

Here’s how it would work.

The ANWAR oil field is a section off the coast of Alaska. It has more proven oil reserves than Saudi Arabia.

It goes into the SWF - and churns out a royalty.

Just think if the US government collected a royalty on that oil forever.

Amongst the countless other idle resources sitting in the US is the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

There are 80 billion pounds of copper, 107 million ounces of gold and many other important minerals waiting to be brought into production.

This great American resource was denied permitting over worries that a river 20 miles away, which supports a salmon fishery, might be impacted by mining operations.

What if, instead of granting mining licenses, the US simply took a cut of profits on US lands?

It’s a model that has never been tried in America - but is already working in other parts of the world for countries like Saudi Arabia, Norway and China.

There is an astonishing amount of wealth available in the US if you think about a model in which red tape simply disappears and America’s assets are finally unlocked and put to work.

Right now, it takes ten years or more to get the licensing and permitting required to mine or drill on US lands.

What if it took a few weeks or months?

Millions of acres of land in the US, an abundance of virtually every resource you can imagine, will all go into the SWF and put to work for Americans.

Gold coming out of London is proof that this plan is already underway.

So now, let me tell you what the endgame is - and what pain lies ahead if this bold vision is to be realized…

Threading The Eye Of The Needle

The reason I dug so deeply into this story is because it’s going to affect just about everyone on the planet.

It’s nothing other than a total “realignment of global policy”... for the US and the rest of the world. One that has the potential to unleash unimaginable prosperity and riches.

But not without pain.

The end goal of Trump’s plan is to remove the burden the US carries for having the world’s reserve currency.

We’re always told that having the world’s reserve currency is an exorbitant privilege, but almost nobody understands its dark side.

It’s something called Triffin’s Dilemma - after Robert Triffin.

As far back as 1959, Triffin said publicly the only way the US could continue to command status from the world’s reserve currency would be to run ever greater trade deficits.

This is the fatal burden that comes with issuing the world’s reserve currency.

Whatever country has this burden is doomed to have an unnaturally strong currency - which may sound like a good thing. It’s not.

Whatever advantage the US gained from issuing the world’s reserve currency is largely over.

Trump knows this better than most politicians:

If you can’t make anything to export…

Your security and prosperity are an illusion.

Here’s Dr. Stephen Miran on the crux of the Dilemma:

In "A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System,” Miran puts his finger on the real flaw that has led the US toward The Abyss.

Demand for US dollar-denominated reserve assets Leads to inevitable trade imbalances and a weak US manufacturing environment.

In other words, having the world’s reserve currency is not purely a blessing. It’s a burden too.

Artificial demand for the US dollar keeps it perpetually, unnaturally high compared to every other currency.

The reason this sucks for Americans is because we cannot make things in the US that are competitive with other countries.

A strong dollar makes US exports incredibly - uncompetitively - expensive.

This is the real problem Trump is trying to solve.

It’s the real motivation behind gold coming to New York… the coming currency regime change… the SWF… and Trump’s tariff threats.

If you want proof of this fatal disadvantage, look at China in the last 30+ years… Then look at the US.

China wrought the greatest miracle in economic history by raising 800 million Chinese out of poverty in a single generation.

Meanwhile, the US was gutted.

There may be other less important reasons for this - but the primary one is…

It became cheaper to send fiat currency overseas and have stuff made elsewhere.

So jobs and factory equipment left the US.

Trump knows this because the people affected by it are his MAGA base.

That’s why Miran’s plan is over the target.

Miran identifies the engine of doom - the thing that must be dismantled for the US to recover and regain luster and glory through productivity.

The goal is to bring jobs and productive capacity back to the US. Trump believes in this future and isn’t afraid to go for it.

But this is not just about bringing back jobs and productive capacity,

Trump’s plan also gives the US newfound wealth in the realm of raw materials - i.e. the resources required to rebuild US supply chains.

That’s what all the Greenland talk is about.

The US is almost 100% dependent on China for critical minerals - many of which are essential to our high-tech military.

How’s that supposed to work?

It won’t. And that’s the point.

Trump’s plan takes all of this into account.

This US must rebuild supply chains and re-shore/nearshore.

If that doesn’t happen, nothing else matters - because the US will be in the Abyss.

Here’s the painful part…

The goal is to remake the world’s monetary regime… bring back jobs and manufacturing… and generate new sources of raw materials to build new, more secure supply chains.

But there are the consequences to Trump’s plan - one of which is a guaranteed period of painful adjustment.

To achieve anything, and especially his end goal, Trump’s plan will devalue the dollar in a very delicate and specific way:

By making the dollar a lot less attractive to foreigners. Everything depends on that.

Trump doesn’t just want a weaker dollar - he wants a dollar that is radically devalued against every other currency on earth.

After this devaluation is complete, I can see gold at $21,000+ per ounce - which would be a dollar devaluation of 90%.

That may sound horrific - but it’s only slightly less than the devaluation of the 1970s, when the dollar lost 75% of its purchasing power.

Anyone not holding “real stuff” - like gold, silver, natural resources, commodities, etc. - is going to see a dramatic drop in their standard of living.

Team Trump will deal with US debt the way governments always deal with debt…

By inflating it away - and with it, the purchasing power of your US dollar savings.

Everything depends on threading this needle.

Team Trump are preparing the carrots and sticks they will need to get other countries to go along with his new currency regime.

We already know Trump can’t resist threatening and slapping tariffs on anyone who resists.

Fortunately…

This tactic has already worked twice before - in the last two monetary regime changes.

Trump’s Plan Isn’t As Crazy As It May Sound

Trump’s plan has a good chance of succeeding because it simply follows the script from the last two monetary regime changes.

In 1985, The world came together to sign The Plaza Accord - to devalue an unnaturally strong US dollar.

Back then Japan was the bad guy.

Read anything from that era and you’ll see the same accusations of unfair competition hurled at Japan as you hear today aimed at China.

Under threat of major tariffs, Japan and our other trading partners came to the table and agreed to cooperate in a devaluation of the US dollar.

It’s the same dynamic… the same tactic - and it worked.

Before that, it was Nixon’s gold shock. Everyone knows Nixon closed the gold window on August 15, 1971.

What most people don’t know is…

He slapped a 10% tariff on all goods entering the US that very same day. Why?

To coerce our trading partners and get with the program and cooperate in devaluing the dollar.

The result was a new monetary agreement - The Smithsonian agreement.

So what Trump is doing doesn’t look all that crazy to those who know their history.

Nixon wanted compliance with his new monetary system.

Trump wants the same - and will use the same stick to get other’s buy-in.

But will that be enough?

Trump Is Taking A Page From China’s Playbook

Trump isn’t stupid. He wants to win and he’s smart enough to do what works.

The US cannot produce stuff by bringing back manufacturing… until the unnaturally strong US dollar is eliminated.

Trump knows this. He knows the dollar has to get weaker. But he wants more than just a weak currency.

He wants to change the nature of the US economy by copying China.

Trump’s real challenge he needs a currency that will reroute supply chains. He knows he cannot have that under the current dollar regime.

But he wants the US to continue to be a dominant player - despite our debt and spending.

The essence of the Chinese miracle is not just that China took over the world’s manufacturing jobs in the last 30 years…

It’s that China also has a model of state-backed investment.

This is partly what the SWF in the US will do.

But it’s China’s industrial policy that Trump most wants to emulate.

In China, large profitable corporations are required to reinvest in China.

They cannot just offshore all their profits and pay little to no taxes like elites and megacorporations do in the US.

Trump’s plan will require the same of US companies. And the Trump plan is already in motion. Apple announced a $500 Billion investment in America in late February:

It’s not just tech. Two days later Lilly announced a $27B plan to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the US.

Expect to see many announcements like these as companies sign on the the Trump plan. For the first time in decades, companies have an incentive to invest in the productive manufacturing of real stuff again - inside the US.

The ultimate success of Trump’s plan hinges on their ability to devalue the US dollar.

That means you must have a way to protect your purchasing power. If you haven’t yet realized it, that means you need to own some gold.

In a moment, I’ll tell you how to avoid losing your shirt on volatile gold stocks - and maximizing your chances of finding potential 100-baggers.

If Trump’s Vision Goes According To Plan, Expect To Hear About:

“The Mar-A-Lago Accord”

The boldness of Trump’s economic plan for the world is two-fold:

Team Trump is aligning all US policy around this one goal. That’s military… trade… industrial… and monetary policies are all being adjusted to support his plan.

To rebuild the US manufacturing base and supply chains, Trump’s plan must devalue the dollar to the point that manufacturing in America is competitive once again.

Whatever benefit the US got from shipping fiat currency overseas in exchange for electronics and BMWs… is over.

Not because Trump wants it to end but because it has to end. The American economy can no longer afford the privilege.

No one else has been willing to face this truth - but Team Trump is.

They think they can bridge the abyss and get the US safely to the other side - by ushering in their new currency regime.

At this point, you can count on gold going a lot higher - because the dollar is already heading much, much lower.

That problem can wreck your retirement - or it could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

That’s why I want to tell you below Doug and I plan to navigate the implementation of Trump’s bold initiative.

Trump will never articulate out loud what he is doing. He’s too shrewd for that and most people wouldn’t understand Miran’s paper anyway.

But if I’m right…

Then I predict the culmination of Trump’s plan to bridge “The Abyss” will come before the end of his term. If I’m right…

You’ll probably start hearing talk of The Mar-a-Lago Accords.

I wish I’d thought of that label - but it’s in Miran’s paper.

If Team Trump is successful, Trump will invite the heads of other major powers to agree to this new monetary regime at his Mar-a-Lago home.

It’s got a fair chance of success because what Team Trump is doing has already worked in the past.

It’s already being done by countries like China, Saudi Arabia and Norway today.

So, right now, I wouldn’t bet against it.

“Millions of Americans had decided they were sick of the old order and were ready for a new one - they didn’t know what.” - Since Yesterday The 1930s in America

For decades, the US's biggest export has been fiat currency.

This unsustainable debt is ultimately the result of an unsustainable imbalance of trade with other productive nations.

Miran’s makes it clear that nothing good can happen until the burden of having the reserve currency is shared by our trading partners.

Does that mean the dollar will lose its status? Probably.

So what does that have to do with China, the gold price and the SWF?

The Chinese solved this same problem by essentially creating a two tiered currency system.

China has money that’s allowed outside the country. And money for reinvestment and building wealth inside China.

Trump is gonna put the best parts of the Chinese system to work in America - for Americans.

China sees its natural resources as an asset that should be exploited for the benefit of the people and the state.

The Chinese government acts like a venture capital firm, making key industrial investments and focusing its private sector on national priorities. With our new SWF, America will soon do the same.

Love the Chinese system or hate it…

You can’t argue with the economic miracle China pulled off - while the US was gutted.

In 1978 America was producing 18 million cars a year. China produced only 5,000-10,000 cars that same year.

Fast forward to 2024, and America’s car production has dropped to just 10 million vehicles. And China?

China is now the largest vehicle manufacturer in the world, producing 30 Million cars last year.

No doubt, in the past, Chinese cars were junk.

Japan’s auto industry started off weak too - but then evolved into high quality with brands known for reliability like Toyota.

So too, China has evolved and is now building great cars.

They’re so good and so inexpensive, they’ll probably never be allowed to sell them in the US. They’d destroy whatever auto industry we have left.

China’s economic policies involve a two-tiered currency system - one internal, one external - combined with a directive to private companies that they must reinvest profits in national priorities.

Trump’s plan will leverage all the effective strategies he can find to turn America back into an engine of wealth creation - especially ones his adversaries have already proven viable.

America’s SWF is where trillions of dollars of value will be held and put to work onshore inside the US.

Will Trump go all the way to creating a two-tiered US currency system? I wouldn’t bet against it.

A blockchain solution could be found and is probably in the works. I’m not sure how this part of Trump’s economic plan for the world ultimately plays out.

But I am sure that Team Trump is moving aggressively to secure all the rocks and resources it needs for the next ten to 50 years.

That’s what all the talk about Greenland, Canada as the 51st state, and the Panama Canal are all about.

Again, I think Trump and his billionaire geniuses have a great shot at pulling this plan off.

One way or the other…

This drama is going to play out to its finale over the coming months.

That’s why I want to make you a special offer if you’ve read this far and are following the story…

Doug Casey is one of the best in the world at investing during times of crisis. He actually wrote the book on that topic back in 1979.

It stayed on the best-seller list for 29 weeks and landed Doug on shows like Donahue.

The sector of the economy where a lot of money is going to end up is also a sweet spot for Doug - natural resource and mining stocks.

The situation is almost tailor-made for a guy who thinks like Doug and knows what he knows. That’s why…

I would like to invite you to join Doug’s flagship investing newsletter, Crisis Investing for the special discounted price of:

Just $400 a year (a 20% discount off the regular price of $500).

Inside Crisis Investing, you’ll have access to:

The full Crisis Investing portfolio - including Doug’s picks for the coming resource revaluation…

12 monthly issues of Crisis Investing written by me, Doug, and our analyst Lau Vegys. Each issue is filled with insights like we’re discussing here along with specific investment recommendations.

A special lesson on gold mining stocks - so you don’t make easy mistakes and lose your shirt…

Doug’s famous “9 Ps” for valuing any resource company - the system that made Doug such a successful resource speculator…

And much, much more.

In addition to your monthly newsletter containing Doug’s picks for the coming resource revaluation - and my thoughts about what’s happening…

You’ll also get access to our private member community where you can meet and hang out with like-minded, action-oriented people.

It’s called Phyle. The name and idea come from a sci-fi novel and denote a community of people sharing values.

We’ll meet and talk about things like entrepreneurship… financial independence… protecting and growing capital… and finding solutions for the remaking of the global trade and monetary order.

If you’d like to join Crisis Investing, click the link below to be taken to a secure checkout page.

You’ll get immediate access to the portfolio picks and all our back issues - along with other posts and discussions about the big picture.

Central Banks Are Preparing to Revalue Gold

Central Bankers have been preparing for a new monetary system with the largest gold buying on record for years.

Then, when team Biden approved the theft of $300 billion of Russia’s US dollar reserves…

The inevitable became imminent.

No nation wants the risk of having their reserves confiscated by the politicians in Washington.

So naturally, everyone is turning to gold.

Our unsustainable debt and the foreign scramble for gold are why Team Trump is moving so aggressively.

Team Trump is simply bowing to reality and making the most of the situation.

Trump is acknowledging the inevitable - and doing what he does best:

Going after the best deal he can get. You might say…

The coming negotiation falls into Trump’s particular zone of genius…

The new monetary system is ultimately about something Trump has lots of personal experience in:

Restructuring debt and getting creditors to go along with it.

In true Trump style, he wants to monetize not just gold but also unlock all of America’s assets.

Now you know why I said at the top that this is not a story about gold.

He has no choice but to act boldly if the US and the world are to avert disaster.

Other nations are tired of US monetary chicanery. So, they’re forcing Trump to show the world how much gold the US really has.

This is not a secret. It’s been coming for years.

The Golden Rule Of Geopolitics

Geopolitics may seem confusing at times like these... But it’s not.

It’s actually straightforward.

Geopolitics always obeys one golden rule:

He who has the gold makes the rules.

Trump wants all US gold back on US soil because something is about to happen that hasn’t happened since 1944.

Team Trump is provoking a new monetary regime.

Bretton Woods 2.0 (Trump style)

The world’s current monetary system is overdue for correction.

It requires the US to get poorer and give up good jobs.

There’s $37 trillion in government debt… $100s of trillions in other liabilities… and the US cannot maintain the post-1971 system any longer.

Labor costs too much. Everything costs too much.

So, if the US cannot bring jobs home and stop printing/spending money it doesn’t have… nothing will change.

That’s why Trump is taking an axe to the entire situation. He’s acting in anticipation of what the whole world knows must come:

A new monetary accord.

Trump’s plan to protect US wealth is bound to work - if he can implement it. Because it comes straight out of China’s own playbook.

More than any other factor, China’s economic miracle was wrought by

a state-backed investment strategy using a SWF to hold and unlock national assets on a state-backed balance sheet.

Whether it's an irony of history... or some kind of divine grace...

Trump is the ideal candidate for the task at hand - since he just happens to have more “expertise” in restructuring out of bankruptcy than any other world leader.

Now, he will use his experience of bankruptcy restructuring…

To create a new role for the US dollar… end the burden of having the world’s reserve currency…

And put the US on top for years to come.

Join Crisis Investing and our private member community - so you can protect your wealth and potentially profit from what’s coming…

Click HERE to join Crisis Investing today

With Crisis Investing, you’ll get access to:

The full Crisis Investing portfolio - including Doug’s picks for the coming resource revaluation…

12 monthly issues of Crisis Investing written by me, Doug, and our analyst Lau Vegys. Each issue is filled with insights like we’re discussing here along with specific investment recommendations.

A special lesson on gold mining stocks - so you don’t make easy mistakes and lose your shirt…

Doug’s famous “9 Ps” for valuing any resource company - the system that made Doug such a successful resource speculator…

Membership in our Private Member Community: Phyle

And much, much more.

Just $400 a year (a 20% discount off the regular price of $500).