Trump Indicted? Plus the On Ramp to CBDC is Becoming More Clear

00:00 **Trump's potential indictment** Doug Casey's opinion on Trump, concerns about the people controlling the US government, the possibility of Trump being indicted, and the motivations of the prosecutor involved.

**Loss of rule of law in the US [00:04:11]** Discussion on the prosecutor's incentives to indict Trump, the potential consequences of that, and the loss of rule of law in the US.

**Banking crisis update [00:09:28]** Forced consolidation of UBS with Credit Suisse, potential crisis with First Republic Bank, tension surrounding the Fed's announcement, and the potential for a larger economic crisis.

**Banking crisis update [00:10:11]** Discussion on the incompetence of those in charge of the US treasury, the loss of rule of law, and the potential for a larger economic crisis.

**Central bank digital currency [00:11:20]** Discussion on the dangers of central bank digital currencies, the potential for total control over people's finances, and the rejection of it by Nigerians.

**Big banks and their control [00:16:11]** Discussion on the problems with big banks and their control over the government, the lack of morality and philosophy in business, and the corruption of the system.

**Banking Crisis Update [00:19:50]** Discussion on the bankruptcy of most banks due to fractional reserve banking and the potential for a financial crisis.

**Loss of Rule of Law in the US [00:21:13]** Concerns about the loss of rule of law in the US and the potential consequences of that.

**Complexity of Derivatives [00:22:04]** Discussion on the complexity of derivatives and the incomprehensible documents that even smart people can't understand.

**Why Good Times are Better [00:23:20]** Comparison between the current situation and the Roaring Twenties, with the acknowledgement that the current situation is much more serious.

**Fed Rate Hike and Trump's Potential Indictment [00:23:46]** Brief mention of the Fed rate hike and the possibility of Trump's indictment, with differing opinions on the likelihood of it happening.