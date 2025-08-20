Doug Casey: About Our New Book

In today’s podcast, Doug and I laid out the philosophy behind our new book, The Preparation.

The central idea is simple: college no longer prepares young men for life. It doesn’t make them competent, independent, or capable. At best it gives them a credential for a job—jobs which AI is already making obsolete. At worst, it’s a four-year detour into debt, bad habits, and corrupt ideas.

So what’s the alternative? The Renaissance man—what Doug calls the Universal Man. Someone who develops not just intellectually, but physically, morally, and practically. We chose the title The Preparation because it’s about giving young men a framework to actually prepare for life.

The Core of the Book

Be, Do, Have – Most people chase “having” things, but real fulfillment comes from doing, which in turn shapes who you become. The book focuses on becoming the kind of man you want to be.

Breaking the Ladders – The traditional ladders of school → college → corporate job are a trap. Instead, we propose “building a web” of skills, relationships, and experiences.

Cycles, Not Semesters – The book is structured around 16 three-month “cycles,” each anchored by a hands-on skill or experience (EMT training, flying, cowboying, building a house, welding, farming, entrepreneurship, investing, etc.), supported by academics, reading, and reflection.

Rites of Passage – Modern culture denies young men real tests of competence. These cycles restore that, through adventure, responsibility, and real skills.

Mentors and Patrons – Success doesn’t come from peers or professors, but from intergenerational relationships. We revive the ancient Roman idea of the patron-client bond—mutually beneficial, not one-sided.

Why It Matters

Doug and I both came to this from experience. I dropped out of college and had to build my life as an entrepreneur. Doug graduated from Georgetown but found his education mostly a waste compared to what he learned by traveling, risking, and doing. Both of us know: no young man becomes “the most interesting man in the world” by climbing corporate ladders.

That’s why we created The Preparation. It’s not theory—it’s been battle-tested on my own son, Maxim, who went from a lost and anxious 17-year-old to an independent, ambitious young man in just a few years by following this path.

For Whom?

Parents and grandparents who see potential in the young men in their lives but worry about sending them into debt and disillusionment.

Young men themselves, whether high school age, college age, or even already in the workforce but lost and searching.

Anyone tired of the false promises of the education system and looking for a way to reclaim competence, confidence, and direction.

The book is oversized because it’s part workbook, part roadmap. It’s available now on Amazon (hardcover, paperback, and Kindle). If you know a young man who needs direction, this might save him 20 years of wasted time.