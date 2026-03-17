Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3h

Trump has already said he wants a weaker dollar (against other currencies). And he'll put the people in place to make sure that happens.

I've always believed that no one wants to have their main product be worth less every year than it is worth today. Yet the Federal Reserve does exactly that! They have decided that the only thing they produce should not be worth as much a year from now as it is worth today.

What kind of business model is that?

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Vivien clarke's avatar
Vivien clarke
1h

Isn’t this why tokenisation of money is being introduced By the BIS? Would it be possible for the US to just “delete” the debt? Just asking… they find away, while maintaining the “Great taking” from ordinary citizens..

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