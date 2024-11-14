The US Economy Will Collapse: How Trump Should Handle It

Doug Casey joined me yesterday to discuss his relief that Que Mala didn’t win the election, some positive policies announced by Trump, and to respond to critical comments from viewers.

We watch Trump's latest policy videos on education and gender. Solid moves, but Doug says there is no policy to address the core problem: We're sitting on $36 trillion in official debt and over $200 trillion in total obligations. The math simply doesn't work anymore.

There is a growing recognition of this problem within the bond market. The Chinese 10-year bond now trades at half the yield of US Treasuries - do global markets trust China more than America?

Inflation or deflation or both are coming. And we get into why both inflation and deflation are losing scenarios for average Americans.

Doug makes a compelling case for why defaulting on the national debt might actually be the most moral choice - even though it would devastate pensions and destroy wealth through massive deflation. As he puts it, "We're watching a horror movie where you think the monster is dead, but it always comes back."

The good news? Doug's timeline for economic collapse just shifted from "possibly tomorrow" to "six months or maybe a couple of years." The bad news? When it hits, it will make 2008 look like a warm-up.

We cover a lot of ground, from practical issues with mass deportation to why Trump's potential tariffs could trigger a global depression worse than the 1930s. If you want to understand what's really at stake beyond the headlines, this episode lays it out.

Time stamps (from Youtube)

00:00 Introduction and Election Reflections

01:43 Comparing Elections: US vs Argentina

04:12 Economic Challenges in Argentina

08:30 Trump's Policy Videos

22:03 Debating US Political Landscape

33:54 The Ingrained Socialism in America

35:29 The Value of Individualism

37:02 Challenges of Deportation and Repatriation

41:31 The Role of Government and Bureaucracy

42:29 Economic Policies and Global Impact

44:34 Interest Rates and National Debt

49:52 The Case for Defaulting on National Debt

55:44 Potential Economic Collapse Scenarios

58:20 Concluding Thoughts and Future Outlook