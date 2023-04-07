Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

It's Very Dangerous And Accelerating
Apr 07, 2023

In this podcast episode, Doug Casey and Matt Smith discuss various current events and societal issues. They express skepticism about the reporting in two articles, one about a six-year-old bringing a gun to school and the other about a former Tesla worker awarded millions of dollars in damages for alleged racial discrimination.

Casey and Smith also discuss the problems with the jury system and express concern about the lack of fairness in the legal system. They then shift to discussing the use of AI to alter historical documents held by the National Archives.

Finally, they discuss the potential collapse of the markets and the impact this could have on insurance companies and pension funds. The episode ends on a lighter note with a joke about aliens or chat GTP saving them.

