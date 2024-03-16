Islam is Winning The Forever War

Join us at https://www.CrisisInvesting.com In this conversation, the speakers delve into historical reflections starting with the assassination of Julius Caesar and its implications. They discuss Brutus' intentions, Caesar's policies, and the resulting civil wars, questioning the effectiveness of assassinations in achieving political goals. Additionally, the conversation shifts to broader topics such as the HBO series 'Rome,' the impact of inflation in Argentina, the challenges faced by Gen Z, the digitization of influences like TikTok, and the ongoing cultural and ideological shifts in Western societies. The speakers also touch on the topics of migration, societal tensions, and the potential future implications of current trends. Throughout, the discussion weaves together history, political analysis, and observations on modern societal dynamics. Mentioned in this episode: Gen Z Article - http://archive.today/L0QHS TV Show - Rome https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0384766/ Movie - "Brazil" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088846/ Parliament Call to Prayer: https://x.com/GoldingBF/status/1768375671863025937?s=20 Germany Conquered: https://x.com/RadioGenoa/status/1768607307510788420?s=20 NYC Subway Shooting. Story of a black New Yorker who had enough with migrants, attacked a random migrant, got stabbed, then pulled a gun and got shot himself. Pretty much exactly as we discussed in the past. - https://x.com/KeenanPeachy/status/1768658070270550375?s=20 - Video: https://x.com/IrishAmerican27/status/1768604635814592614?s=20 Chapters: 00:00 Intro 00:05 Reflecting on the Ides of March and the Assassination of Caesar 04:27 Exploring the Historical Accuracy of HBO's Rome Series 07:20 Observations from Buenos Aires: Changes in Argentina 14:17 The Unhappiness of Gen Z: COVID, Housing, and TikTok 16:28 The Controversy and Impact of TikTok on Society 24:23 Islam and the West: A Forever War 34:54 Migrant Tensions and Urban Struggles in New York 39:49 Wrapping Up and Looking Ahead
Doug Casey's Take
Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets.
Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980.
He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.Best-selling author, world-renowned speculator, and libertarian philosopher Doug Casey has garnered a well-earned reputation for his controversial insights into politics, economics, and investment markets. Doug literally wrote the book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil. *Crisis Investing* spent weeks as #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and became the best-selling financial book of 1980. He has been a featured guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman, Merv Griffin, Charlie Rose, Phil Donahue, Regis Philbin, Maury Povich, NBC News, and CNN; has been the topic of numerous features in periodicals such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post; and is a regular keynote speaker.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes