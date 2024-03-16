Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Islam is Winning The Forever War
0:00
-39:57

Islam is Winning The Forever War

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mar 16, 2024

Join us at https://www.CrisisInvesting.com In this conversation, the speakers delve into historical reflections starting with the assassination of Julius Caesar and its implications. They discuss Brutus' intentions, Caesar's policies, and the resulting civil wars, questioning the effectiveness of assassinations in achieving political goals. Additionally, the conversation shifts to broader topics such as the HBO series 'Rome,' the impact of inflation in Argentina, the challenges faced by Gen Z, the digitization of influences like TikTok, and the ongoing cultural and ideological shifts in Western societies. The speakers also touch on the topics of migration, societal tensions, and the potential future implications of current trends. Throughout, the discussion weaves together history, political analysis, and observations on modern societal dynamics.   Mentioned in this episode:    Gen Z Article - http://archive.today/L0QHS   TV Show - Rome https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0384766/   Movie - "Brazil" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088846/   Parliament Call to Prayer: https://x.com/GoldingBF/status/1768375671863025937?s=20   Germany Conquered: https://x.com/RadioGenoa/status/1768607307510788420?s=20   NYC Subway Shooting. Story of a black New Yorker who had enough with migrants, attacked a random migrant, got stabbed, then pulled a gun and got shot himself.  Pretty much exactly as we discussed in the past.  - https://x.com/KeenanPeachy/status/1768658070270550375?s=20 - Video: https://x.com/IrishAmerican27/status/1768604635814592614?s=20   Chapters:   00:00 Intro  00:05 Reflecting on the Ides of March and the Assassination of Caesar 04:27 Exploring the Historical Accuracy of HBO's Rome Series 07:20 Observations from Buenos Aires: Changes in Argentina 14:17 The Unhappiness of Gen Z: COVID, Housing, and TikTok 16:28 The Controversy and Impact of TikTok on Society 24:23 Islam and the West: A Forever War 34:54 Migrant Tensions and Urban Struggles in New York 39:49 Wrapping Up and Looking Ahead

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture