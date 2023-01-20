Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Doug Casey's Take
Gold-backed Crypto, Speculating in Carbon Credits, & Global Depression
0:00
-52:59

Gold-backed Crypto, Speculating in Carbon Credits, & Global Depression

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Jan 20, 2023

In today's episode, Doug Casey and Matt Smith discussed the possibility of gold-backed cryptocurrency, the effects of a synchronized global recession, Doug's thoughts on Dubai, carbon credit investment opportunities, what Charles Knight would do in the current political climate, and the best ways to become a millionaire. Doug also gave his opinion on the benefits of meditation.

If you’re looking to thrive in the coming chaos, you might be a perfect fit for our new premium service: 

Doug Casey’s Phyle https://phyle.co

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: 

https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram:  https://t.me/dougcasey

Join our email list to get Special reports and updates: 

https://dougcasey.substack.com/about

Connect with us on Telegram:  https://t.me/dougcasey

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture