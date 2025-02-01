Playback speed
Gold and Global Tensions on the rise

Episode 368 Q & A Doug Casey's Take
Matt Smith
Feb 01, 2025
In this Q&A episode, Doug Casey and I tackle several issues facing investors and liberty-minded individuals in 2025. Here are the key takeaways:

On Gold's New Highs:

We discussed gold's recent surge to all-time highs and the potential for a major short squeeze. Doug notes that while gold is reasonably valued relative to other assets, there's growing evidence of physical shortages in London and increasing demand from central banks worldwide. Even the U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee appears to be a "gold guy" with significant personal holdings.

On Trump's Trade Policies:

We had a sobering discussion about Trump's recent aggressive stance on trade and the dollar. His threat to impose 100% tariffs on countries moving away from the dollar could backfire spectacularly. As Doug points out, you can't force countries to accept a depreciating currency, and such moves could accelerate de-dollarization while damaging American consumers through higher prices.

On China and Technology:

The conversation turned to China's recent AI breakthrough with DeepSeek, which has challenged U.S. tech dominance. Doug argues that U.S. attempts to restrict technology exports to China are counterproductive, forcing Chinese innovation and potentially leaving American companies behind. The emphasis on "woke" considerations in U.S. AI development may have given competitors an edge.

On Argentina and Uruguay:

We touched on the situation in Argentina under President Milei. While prices have increased significantly, Doug remains optimistic about the country's direction, though he questions Milei's approach to IMF debt. Both Argentina and Uruguay emerge as potentially attractive destinations for investors looking to diversify politically and geographically in an increasingly uncertain world.

The takeaway message is clear: we're entering a period of significant change and potential upheaval in the global economic order. The risks are mounting - from trade wars to currency conflicts - making it more important than ever to consider political and geographic diversification. As Doug reminds us, "The enemy is not the Chinese or Russians - it's Washington D.C. and the U.S. government as an institution."

