Dear Phyle Members and Fans of Doug Casey’s Take,

You're invited to join Doug Casey and me in Uruguay for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at why we chose Uruguay as our Plan B destination out of all the places in the world.

For four intimate days, you'll be part of a small group getting our unfiltered insights, meeting our trusted local contacts, and experiencing firsthand the life we've built here. You'll see my farm, meet the people we work with, and get detailed answers to all your questions about making Uruguay work as your Plan B.

For those eager to take action, we’ll make it as easy as possible to set up a bank account, apply for residency, and check out real estate while you’re here.

We're deliberately limiting attendance to ensure everyone gets personal attention and real relationship-building opportunities. This isn't a typical conference – it's a chance to spend quality time with like-minded individuals who are serious about securing their future.

Why Now is the Time to Get Your Plan B in Place

Many of us felt some relief that Trump was elected. But, the reality is that President Trump faces intense resistance to his America First agenda, creating new risks for citizens and investors:

Escalating economic warfare as Trump confronts China and other trade adversaries. Trump seeks to devalue the dollar to make American exports more competitive while rolling out tariffs on imports. Whether good for America long-term or not, it is happening. As trade is weaponized, what will it mean for Americans trapped in the middle?

Civil unrest from illegal immigrants and their supporters as immigration laws are finally enforced.

The risk of what my friend Matt Bracken calls a “dirty war” as the U.S. targets the drug cartels on the border and throughout America’s cities.

The deep state and administrative bureaucracy will fight back. I suspect this conflict will lead to a crisis point; a crossing of the Rubicon moment where, if Trump continues, all bets are off for normalcy. Now, I can make an argument that it needs to happen but regardless, when it does, there will be consequences for all of us.

And what about the global institutions and foreign powers? How might they push back?

And let’s not forget the unpayable debt burden, the sorry state of household finances, the regulatory dysfunction all while the stocks sit at sky-high valuations. At some point, the economy and financial system will finally crack and a reckoning will come. Will we be ready when that happens?

As this conflict between Trump's reform agenda and entrenched interests intensifies, we need to be prepared for potential disruptions - whether from currency devaluation, financial crisis, trade restrictions, or from being caught in political crossfire.

The question isn't whether to have a Plan B anymore. It's how to develop one that actually works for you and your family.

How Uruguay Could Fit Your Plan B

Out of 130+ countries Doug Casey and I have visited, we chose Uruguay as our base. Whether you're looking for a full relocation or just smart diversification, Uruguay offers unique advantages.

For the Property Investor:

Acquire a "bolt-hole" apartment in Punta del Este or Montevideo.

Own titled farmland in one of the world's most productive agricultural regions of the world.

Hold real estate in a stable jurisdiction outside the US financial system.

Benefit from strong property rights and reasonable property taxes.

For the Financial Strategist:

Open and maintain foreign bank accounts that still accept Americans.

Access investment opportunities in South American markets.

Protect wealth in a neutral jurisdiction with no foreign exchange controls.

For the Protection Seeker:

Obtain residency without requiring continuous presence.

Create a backup "home" outside North America and Europe.

Or do like we did, choose to live in a country that consistently stays neutral in global conflicts.

For the Part-Time Resident:

Enjoy 3-6 months of summer during North American winter.

Maintain a pied-à-terre in the summer hot-spot, Punta del Este.

Build relationships with like-minded expats and locals.

Access high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Since Jane and I went all-in on Uruguay in 2021, we’ve had the pleasure of meeting dozens of Phyle members who have come to explore the country. Some have purchased a bolt hole or established a bank account here. Others have land banked capital or secured residency. All have been driven by the same motives, to diversify their risk internationally and prepare themselves for the uncertain future we all face.

The Plan B Uruguay conference is designed to make all the options legible and actionable for you in just a few days - all while enjoying the company of like-minded people.

This Isn't Just Another Conference – It's Your Chance to See the Reality

For four intensive days, you'll get the unvarnished truth about living and investing in Uruguay, including:

First-hand accounts of what really works (and what doesn't) from those who've done it.

A rare opportunity to spend time with Doug Casey who’s spent a good part of the last 12 years here.

Visit our ranch one afternoon and see what ranch-life really looks like.

Practical sessions on residency, banking, and business opportunities here.

Real estate tours of both urban and rural properties.

Private networking with other members of our Phyle. It’s a rare opportunity to spend time with others of like mind.

The Real Value: Connections & Practical Solutions

This isn't about theoretical discussions. You'll:

Meet the actual lawyers and bankers who can help you take action.

Tour properties and see real investment opportunities.

Connect with other Phyle members who are on the same journey.

Get detailed insights about costs, logistics, and daily life.

Experience the culture and lifestyle firsthand.

Optional: Fast-track your residency process and bank account setup.

Limited Availability & Special Early Bird Pricing

To maintain the intimate nature of this gathering and ensure quality interactions, we're limiting attendance. The first 10 registrants will secure the early bird rate of $2,995 (plus $795 for spouse/partner). After these spots are filled, the regular rate of $3,995 (plus $795 for spouse/partner) applies.

Your Investment Includes:

All conference sessions and materials.

Welcome reception and group meals.

Property and farmland tours.

Transportation to scheduled events.

Special Add-On Options:

Expedited bank account setup while here.

Fast-track residency processing (must register before February 10, 2025). You could actually leave Uruguay with your temporary residency card valid for two years.

Additional post-conference property tours.

Reserve Your Spot Now

To secure your place at the early bird rate, click here to register now.

Remember: The first 10 registrants save $1,000 off the regular price.

Looking forward to welcoming you to Uruguay.

Best,

Matt Smith

P.S. We’re still finalizing the agenda, but you’ll find a rough outline of what we have planned below.

P.P.S. You might want to add a side trip to Buenos Aires before or after the event to explore Argentina Plan B options. We’d be happy to connect you with contacts who can assist with residency and real estate opportunities.