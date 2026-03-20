Doug Casey: This Is “Ultra Serious”

Doug didn’t mince words in this episode.

What’s happening in and around Iran is not some isolated geopolitical flare-up that can be neatly contained, spun by officials, and forgotten by next week. In Doug’s words, “It is actually insane at this point.” And that may be the clearest way to put it.

We open this episode by digging into the widening consequences of the conflict: attacks on production, refining, and shipping facilities, the growing strain on global energy markets, and the ripple effects already showing up far from the battlefield. Doug calls the whole thing “ultra serious,” and he argues that what’s being sold to the public is propaganda, distortion, and wishful thinking rather than a clear-eyed assessment of the damage.

This conversation goes well beyond the usual headlines. We talk about why shortages and price spikes are already emerging, why the destruction of energy infrastructure could take years and billions of dollars to repair, and why Doug believes the political and economic consequences of this could be far larger than most people appreciate. As he puts it, “the daisy chain of consequences is long and it’s unpredictable.”

From there, we get into Trump, credibility, war propaganda, the risk of wider financial fallout, and why Doug thinks the administration is in far deeper than it admits. On the investment side, we also cover what he’s actually doing with his own money, why he still sees opportunity in commodities and miners, and why extreme pessimism in the sector may be setting the stage for much bigger moves ahead.

One of Doug’s core points in this episode is simple: “You just have to do the best you can to insulate yourself from this.” That’s really what this conversation is about.

It’s about seeing the world as it is, not as the official version presents it. And it’s about thinking through the second- and third-order consequences before they hit all at once.